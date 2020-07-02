MONTPELIER — The novel coronavirus has claimed another victim, this time an independent school in the Capital City.
River Rock School announced Tuesday it has closed its doors.
Allison Caldwell, co-director at the school, said in an interview Thursday "it's hard to run an independent school at the best of times." Caldwell said a couple teachers had resigned and the school was in the process of making structural changes and trying to increase enrollment when the pandemic hit.
“It was one of those perfect storms where there were so many things sort of working against us that the board decided it was time to close down,” she said.
Last year, the school had 15 students. She didn't know how many students would have attended in the fall because they were in process of recruiting and then the state shut down to the virus that causes COVID-19. She said school visits are a significant part of recruiting and the pandemic didn't allow those visits.
Caldwell said having to close was heartbreaking, but she was grateful to have taught there and for the community's support.
River Rock started in 2004 and served students from 5 years old to 14 years old. Caldwell said the school on Barre Street was based on children's interests. Their school day was scheduled based on the knowledge and understanding of what children need.
“Children need to be very active. Children need a lot of social interaction with one another. They need to learn how to resolve conflicts in a healthy way," she said. "They need to make things with their hands. They need to run around in the woods and run around outside. And they need a lot of love and support from caring adults, who have intimate connections with them and can support them in their growth and journey through life.”
She said students would start their day making things and they would go outside twice a day. Teachers and students would eat together and each student was taught academics individually.
Caldwell described the relationship between the students and those at the school as an extended family.
She said independent schools depend on tuition and fundraising to stay open. They do get some state funds from students who have school choice. Caldwell said the school tried to raise funds as much as it could in an effort to keep tuition costs down.
“We don't want to be a tuition school. We wanted that kind of education to be available for everyone, but unfortunately, not everyone can afford it,” she said.
In an interview Thursday, Mill Moore, executive director of the Vermont Independent Schools Association, declined to comment on River Rock closing, saying he was unaware of it.
It appears the school's closure is a bit of an outlier for now because Moore said he hadn't heard of any other independent schools having to close because of the pandemic.
He said every year there's a low level of concern from independent schools because every student that attends such a school is doing so voluntarily. But the pandemic has increased anxiety for all schools wondering how many students will show up in the fall, as well as parents wondering if sending their kids back to school is going to be safe.
He said independent schools are currently doing what public schools are doing: getting ready for in-person teaching in the fall with the virus still around.
“We thought that shutting schools down in March was complicated. It's far more complicated to reopen in August or September,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.