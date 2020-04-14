MONTPELIER – Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is suing a South Burlington business and its owner for selling marked up surgical masks to Central Vermont Medical Center.
According to a news release, Big Brother Security Programs, and its owner Shelley Palmer, of Williston, imported surgical masks that cost $0.10. The company is accused of then selling those masks to the hospital in Berlin for $2.50 each, a mark up of at least 500%, while the hospital deals with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Protecting hospitals and medical professionals from unfair practices involving medical equipment is a top priority,” Donovan said in the statement. “These folks are on the front lines saving lives during a public health emergency. We need to do everything we can to protect them so that they can continue to protect us.”
The suit alleges the company and Palmer violated the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by engaging in price gouging. Palmer and his company are accused of taking advantage of the hospital during a time of crisis.
The suit seeks restitution for the hospital as well as any other penalties or relief deemed appropriate. An emergency hearing has been set for 1 p.m. on April 22 at Chittenden County civil court in Burlington.
Anyone looking to report potential price gouging can call the Attorney General’s office’s Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or AGO.CAP@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.