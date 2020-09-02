BARRE — The School Board better be bracing for a SEA change because the cost of constructing a 10,000-square-foot facility to house the district’s Spaulding Education Alternatives program just exceeded its architect’s estimates by more than $1 million.
Members of the board’s finance committee received that sobering news during a virtual meeting Tuesday, though how to proceed will be a question the full board will face when it meets next Thursday.
The seven-figure problem can be traced to a nine-month-old estimate provided by architect David Laurin and just-opened bids from six contractors.
In January, Laurin estimated it would cost roughly $1.85 million to construct the proposed building on 8 acres of Allen Street property the district has since acquired. The estimate prompted the board to increase the bond issue voters subsequently approved in March from $2 million to $2.75 million.
The committee was told that last-minute adjustment wasn’t nearly enough.
Even if you throw in Laurin’s $200,000 contingency construction, costs reflected in the bids aren’t remotely close to his estimate and all easily exceed the total project cost approved by voters on Town Meeting Day.
Bids range from a low of just less than $2.95 million to a high of about $3.34 million. The latter bid was supplied by the company — Engelberth Construction — Laurin said he consulted when preparing his estimate.
Flash forward nine months and the district has acquired the Allen Street property for $240,000, invested $135,000 in design, secured permits for the project and obtained voter approval for a bond that won’t cover costs now estimated at roughly $3.75 million.
The committee’s chairwoman described the development as “astounding.”
“I’m just completely, 100% blown away by it,” School Director Sonya Spaulding said, even as the committee was told construction must start soon if the building is going to be ready to serve up to 45 special needs students this time next year.
With the board’s blessing, Business Manager Lisa Perreault said that could still happen and a groundbreaking is tentatively set for next month.
After consulting with the district’s bond counsel, Perreault said the board could either ask voters for increased bonding authority during the November elections, or finance the $1 million overage with a 1-year current expense note and a line of credit that either could be renewed annually for successive one-year terms or, with voters’ consent, added to the already approved bond.
Committee members pushed back at the assumption the board would proceed with the project essentially as proposed and wondered what, if any, modifications had been explored to reduce construction costs in light of the elevated bids.
“This isn’t like ‘10% over the original budget,’ this is like a 50% increase,” School Director Gina Akley said.
Among other things, Akley said she feared that unilaterally inflating the project cost could be “perceived as a bait-and-switch” by voters who approved it 6 month ago.
Spaulding said she shared that concern, worried how the district would absorb the extra cost, and wondered whether the project could be modified or delayed.
Perreault and other administrators agreed delaying the project would be a mistake that would jeopardize anticipated savings in special education tuition, transportation, as well as rent now being paid to house the district’s fragmented off-campus alternative programs. They also warned against making significant changes to what Facilities Director Jamie Evans described as “a pretty basic building.”
Though dropping plans to incorporate a commercial kitchen was suggested, committee members were told the savings — roughly $100,000 — were relatively minimal and out of step with the district’s vision for a facility that could be expanded in the future.
Perreault didn’t rule out some minor adjustments, but said administrators quickly concluded there is no redesign that would neutralize the increase reflected in the bids.
“We realized we couldn’t shave off a million dollars of this building and still have it do what we hope it will do,” she said.
Committee members struggled to understand why the initial estimates were so far off. They were told COVID-19 was at least partly to blame for driving up the cost of materials and labor.
Based on that assertion, Spaulding said a delay might be prudent, but Evans said he doubted costs would come down and Perreault said hoped-for savings next year would evaporate. The district would have to continue to sink money in leased space, and forego the opportunity to more economically serve some students in expensive out of district placements.
According to Perreault, the district has roughly 30 such students who are sent to out of district programs at an average cost of $101,000 per student. Part of the justification for the SEA program was that it would position the district to serve some — if not most — of those students at roughly one-third of the cost.
“Whatever we spend on this building … we are going to save money over the long haul,” Evans said.
The committee wasn’t asked to make a recommendation and didn’t provide one, though Spaulding did offer some advice to administrators as they prepare for next week’s presentation to the board.
“If you want this building to get built, you have to maybe come up with some alternatives,” she said.
Absent any adjustment, the board has six bids, including four that exceed $3.25 million for work estimates suggested would cost $1.85 million. Two of those bids are more than $3.3 million.
The low bid, just less than $2.95 million, was submitted by Peak Construction of Williston. Barre-based E.F. Wall was next in line. The local company offered to complete the project for a little more than $3 million.
It wasn’t all bad news on the financial front.
Committee members were told Tuesday night the district should bring in roughly $100,000 in revenue under a contract with the company that runs its food service programs. The company, Lexington One Food Service, has a separate contract to provide meals for homeless residents in Washington, Lamoille and Franklin counties through the end of the year. It plans to prepare that food at the Spaulding High School cafeteria and has agreed to pay the district $1 per meal under a side arrangement.
Perreault said the agreement can be canceled with two weeks notice if it interferes with the production of school meals, but is expected to run through Dec. 31. It is possible it could be extended through the end of the school year, bringing additional unbudgeted revenue to the district.
