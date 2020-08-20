BARRE — Thanks to COVID 19, a city committee had an extra few months to consider a cure for what ails a short stretch of Berlin Street, but the panel’s wheel-spinning return Wednesday night was fresh evidence there’s a reason those problems haven’t already been solved.
The Transportation Advisory Committee, which lost its chairwoman during a prolonged pandemic-related break, was told there are no good solutions for the portion of Berlin Street that sits between North Main Street and Route 62.
There are plenty of ideas – including some that have been tried and failed and others that never made it out of the gate.
Many of them were recycled earlier this year and included on the agenda for a February meeting that was canceled due to the lack of a quorum. Berlin Street was supposed to be back on the agenda in March, but by then the COVID-19 crisis had hit and all city committees were indefinitely sidelined.
Five months and the resignation of former chairwoman Renita Marshall later, and the committee’s remaining members confronted a list of suggestions they were told was the product of a “brainstorming” session at a neighborhood watch meeting held many months ago.
However, even those who helped contribute to the list struggled to point to a proposed change that would materially improve conditions created by what one suggested was a decades-old mistake.
Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre, said when Interstate 89 was built, Route 62 was an afterthought. He said the not-so-limited access highway was constructed at the insistence of some local “heavy hitters” who wanted a road that ran from downtown Barre to the interstate.
That, Anthony said, is how the belt-line was born. The project, he said, destroyed the north end neighborhood, wiped out $2 million in taxable property and left the city with “dangerous intersection” and a problem that can’t be easily fixed.
“These are all second- and third-best solutions to a problem created by important people more than 40 years ago,” he said. Anthony, a former City Council member and mayor, is familiar with earlier attempts to address problems along a narrow street residents complain has long-been a high-speed shortcut for those heading into and out of the city.
That’s been a chronic problem for residents who live along lower Berlin Street, as well as those, like Anthony, who use it every day. The 1,000-foot stretch of Berlin Street includes intersections of Smith and Vine Streets, while serving as an outlet for residents who live on Foss Street, Catto Place and Scampini Square. Add in traffic generated by Allen Lumber and R&L Archery and it gets busy.
During a meeting participants frequently struggled to hear each other because some attended remotely and others were at Alumni Hall, Police Chief Tim Bombardier suggested discouraging the shortcut by preventing those who turn off Route 62 and on to Berlin Street from making it all the way to North Main Street. They could get as far as the entrance to Allen Lumber, but then be required to turn around to avoid a short one-way section of the street.
That solution was tried in 2002 and abandoned long before the six month test period ended.
Making the entire street one way from North Main to Route 62 was a non-starter for R&L Archery owner Cedric Sanborn. Even if it wasn’t, committee member Michael Hellein said, absent some other modifications creating a one-way street would likely exacerbate speeding.
Hellein suggested an idea – installing a” mini- roundabout” at the intersection of Berlin and Smith streets, but it wasn’t seriously discussed, in part because some mistakenly believed he was talking about a separate suggestion to install a roundabout at the much busier intersection of Berlin and North Main streets.
No one favored that idea or an alternate proposal to install a traffic signal at the North Main Street intersection. Both ideas have been discussed over the years and the general conclusion has always been there isn’t room for a suitable roundabout and a traffic signal could create more problems than it solves by causing traffic to back up past a nearby North Main Street business and the intersection of Beckley Street.
Foss Street resident Amy Galford urged the committee to start small. Fixing the striping on the street would be a low-cost improvement and posting a sign letting motorists turning off of a 40 mph section Route 62 know the speed limit is 25 mph could help.
The problem, according to Galford and others, is that few abide by the 40 mph limit and those fast-moving vehicles frequently turn on to Berlin Street.
“Nothing tells them it’s 25 mph,” Galford said. “To them it’s ‘the shortcut to get over to (North) Main Street.”
There was some discussion of installing a “Welcome to Barre” sign that might signal to Barre-bound motorists – many of them coming off of the interstate – that they’ve entered the city limits and it is time to slow down.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said the state’s ownership of Route 62 and the right of way around the Berlin Street intersection was an extra hurdle. Approval from the state Agency of Transportation would be needed to erect or alter any signs on the four-lane highway that bisects Berlin Street.
Residents said there have been countless accidents at the intersection over the years – some of them fatal – and too many near-misses to count.
Anthony suggested exploring the potential for further reducing the speed limit on Route 62. It drops from 50 mph to 40 mph as it enters Barre, but reducing it again closer to the intersection might help.
Committee members, who had a hard time hearing each other, didn’t take any formal action with respect to Berlin Street, though Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said he would look into some of the more modest suggestions, like re-striping the road and trimming shrubs to improve sight distances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.