MONTPELIER – Should Vermont voters who approved school spending proposals during pre-pandemic elections in March be given a second crack at those budgets once the financial implications associated with the COVID-19 crisis come into sharper focus later this year?
High-ranking members of the Scott administration dropped that “brainstorming” bombshell on a legislative committee still struggling to plug the $166 million hole the pandemic is believed to be blowing in the state’s education fund.
The prospect of an unprecedented and unsolicited sequel to Town Meeting Day – possibly in August – wasn’t well-received during Thursday’s meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, and Rep. Catherine Toll, D-Danville, who respectively chair the House Education and Appropriations committees, also attended the virtual session.
Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin, Education Secretary Dan French and Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio were invited to the meeting to share the administration’s thoughts about a problem Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais said has thus far generated more questions than answers among members of her committee.
“If you’ve got a thousand questions teed up I’m here to add to them,” Greshin said, before proceeding to do just that.
Greshin made the case for essentially nullifying budgets that were adopted by school boards in January and subsequently approved by voters in March. He said both the boards and the voters relied on financial projections that couldn’t have anticipated how a pandemic that hadn’t yet started would ravage state revenues.
“I don’t think I’m going out on a limb by suggesting the budget votes would have been different, or the budgets themselves would have been different … if voters knew then what we know now,” he said.
While the committee has focused on a finding a solution that steers clear of increasing the property tax rates that were projected in the run-up to Town Meeting Day, Greshin argued its revenue-only approach was fraught with risk and uncertainty. Spending, he said, should be part of the conversation and that required revisiting voter-approved school budgets and possibly reopening settled teachers contracts.
“These are extraordinary times and they require extraordinary measures,” he said.
Greshin said all state departments and agencies have been asked to create first quarter budgets that reflect 2 percent reductions in current spending levels. With statutory adjustments, he said, school districts could similarly adopt “skinny budgets” to get them through the summer and prepare spending proposals that could be presented to voters when the state’s revenue forecast is more clear and questions involving the use of funding available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act have been definitively answered.
“It’s something the administration believes we should consider,” Greshin said, acknowledging the plan wasn’t “easy or ideal.”
It was a non-starter from the committee’s perspective, as members noted the vast majority of school budgets are tied to personnel, contracts for the coming year have been issued and the date for notifying staff their positions could be eliminated has passed. That, they noted, didn’t leave school boards much room to maneuver if the goal of the proposal was to reduce school spending.
Ancel asked Greshin if that was the case and sought without success to obtain a commitment that the administration would support using CARES Act or other COVID-related federal funds as a source of revenue for the education fund.
Greshin said the goal of the proposal was to “buy time while the dust settles” and arm voters with better information than they could have had when they considered school spending proposals on Town Meeting Day.
“I’m not pretending school districts are going to change their mind,” he said. “Some districts may want to vote the same budgets they had in March, but at least they’ll know the consequences of doing that and all the revenue at their disposal.”
Webb said the exercise outlined by Greshin would be logistically challenging and make an already bad situation worse.
“The concept of sending voters back to re-vote budgets sounds like instead of stabilizing contributes to even more chaos,” she said.
French acknowledged the potential for chaos, but worried the plan the committee had been discussing when Greshin was asked to weigh in relied in part on federal funding he wasn’t confident could be used as outlined and still left a near-$70 million gap. Pressing pause, he said, might be prudent.
“I can’t help but think we’re at a moment in history where the system is going to have to evolve – meaning the k-12 system,” he said. “I don’t understand how we can maintain the trajectory we are (on).”
French said the optics of teachers receiving negotiated pay raises “… at precisely the time where we’re going to have some of the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression” were problematic, as was the reality spending decisions were made before a public health crisis that has shuttered the state’s schools hit.
French said kicking the can down the road wasn’t the answer.
“The idea that two years or a year out from now we can fix this I’m not confident that’s the case,” he said. “I think we have an emergency right now and as difficult as that is we have to put our best thinking on the table and try to move the system into a position to try to navigate this emergency.”
Ancel said inviting school boards to cut voter-approved budgets and voters a fresh chance to reject them wasn’t the answer.
“To talk about something which may leave schools with insufficient resources to do the job that we’ve asked them to do is just unacceptable,” she said.
So, Ancel said, would asking property owners to shoulder the 22-cent tax rate that projections suggest would be needed to make up for the pandemic-relatated revenue shortfall.
“The solution isn't going to be increase property taxes,” she said. “We’re not sure what it’s going to be, but it isn’t going to be increased property taxes.”
The committee did briefly review what Ancel described as “an evolving plan” to solve “a $166 million problem.”
The first component of that plan contemplates setting education property tax rates at the levels it was considering before the COVID-19 crisis. Those rates reflect an average increase of about 3 cents and are consistent with what voters were told to expect when they went to the polls in March.
It also involves distributing more than $31 million in Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Funds to school districts and appropriating a yet to be determined portion of the $1.25 million Vermont has received through the CARES Act to the state Agency of Education.
The latter funding could theoretically be used to offset corresponding reductions in education payments to school districts through a grant program that would require districts document COVID-eligible expenses and seek reimbursement from the agency.
The plan would conceivably circumvent a restriction on the use of CARES Act money to supplant the loss of revenue and assumes districts could incur enough eligible costs to offset the reduction on money they would receive from the education fund.
Ancel said the cleanest solution would involve either easing restrictions on the CARES Act money, or a supplemental appropriation designed to provide COVID aid to states.
“If there are other ways in putting federal money into the education fund we will explore them,” she said. “The best outcome for Vermont taxpayers and kids is to get as much federal money into the system as possible.”
The committee is expected to resume its time-sensitive deliberations next Tuesday.
