BARRE — The threat posed by COVID-19 forced an eleventh-hour adjustment to an already amended plan to interview three candidates still in the running to replace Superintendent John Pandolfo.
Acting out of an abundance of caution an 11-member search committee had already abandoned plans to conduct the interviews in a more intimate setting before scrapping the face-to-face interviews less than 24 hours before they were scheduled.
School Board Chairman Paul Malone said Sunday rather than hold the interviews behind closed doors in the 500-seat auditorium at Spaulding High School they would be conducted by video conference instead.
Malone said the initial thinking was the spacious auditorium would allow the committee to spread out, designate one member to ask predetermined questions and then follow up as needed during in-person interviews.
According to Malone, the auditorium had been “deep cleaned” after students were dismissed until at least April 6 last Tuesday and had been dormant ever since.
Malone said the venue would have more than allow for the sort of social distancing – six feet of separation – the state is recommending to curb the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. All three semifinalists were expected to attend, but on Sunday Malone said the decision to shift to a video conference format was made.
Malone said he expected the School Board to use a similar format when interviewing the recommended finalists during a meeting set for April 7. The board is expected to make a final decision at that time.
Heading into Monday’s interviews the committee had pared a list of 11 applicants to three semi-finalists. Malone said all are now working in Vermont and was optimistic the interview process would prove useful in ranking the finalists, if not narrowing the field.
The committee hasn’t decided how many finalists to recommend to the board, but was expected to make that decision during a virtual meeting that was scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and included the online interviews.
Contacted Monday afternoon, Malone said the interviews were held as anticipated, but the committee wasn’t prepared to make a public recommendation.
“None that I’m at liberty to divulge at this time,” he said, when asked if the committee had made any decisions with respect to the semi-finalists.
The national search for a new superintendent is Barre’s first since 2015 when Pandolo was promoted from his post as director of curriculum and instruction in the two-town, three-school Barre Supervisory Union.
Pandolfo announced his plans to leave the job in January – setting the stage for an accelerated search for his replacement. He has since accepted a job as superintendent of a school district in a small resort town in Colorado – a job he is set to start July 1.
Pandolfo has work to do in Barre between now and then and his hands are currently full managing a school district that serves 2,400 home-bound students, most of whom need meals, all of whom are expected to advance their education, and a sliver of whom require childcare the district is providing.
Pandolfo will brief the board on those efforts during a Thursday meeting that will also be conducted by video conference the meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and those interested in attending can do so by visiting https://zoom.us/j/689130139.
