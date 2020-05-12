Many of Vermont’s trail systems remain closed, but that doesn’t seem to keep people away.
“We are seeing peak summertime usage on the trails on weekend days,” said Keegan Tierney, director of field operations for the Green Mountain Club, which maintains the Long Trail. “We have volunteers that go out and check the number of cars in the parking lot.”
It’s not just the Long Trail, either.
“People want to go hiking,” said Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Jessica Savage. “They are definitely feeling the urge to go outside, and we are seeing that everywhere.”
The Long Trail and numerous other trail systems were closed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Gov. Phil Scott said last week that Vermonters can leave home for outdoor recreation, the trail closures remain in as result of seasonal concerns.
“It’s primarily mud season at this point,” Tierney said. “There’s some nuance to that and we’re still working through some precautions for our back-country shelters and privies.”
Muddy spring conditions leave hiking trails more susceptible to damage, and Savage said hikers frequently aren’t prepared for the colder and wetter conditions often found at higher elevations this time of year and get in over their heads.
“They call search and rescue, which we want people to do, but right now everything’s just extra difficult,” she said.
Tierney said he suspects most of the vehicles his volunteers spot at trailheads belong to people who hadn’t gotten the message.
“My guess is, it’s not willful disregard,” he said. “We have challenges at the Green Mountain Club that people know about the Long Trail but don’t know the Green Mountain Club exists.”
On top of that underlying issue, Tierney said, the current overstuffed and chaotic news cycles have made it hard to get messages out about trail closures. Savage said the state has been working to put up signs far enough ahead of trails that people who hadn’t got the word see them before the arrive.
“We’re hoping getting this out will help people know,” she said. “We don’t want people to be feeling bad. It’s hard when you’ve already arrived somewhere.”
Savage recommended day hikers check before leaving for a trip and pointed to the online listings at trailfinder.info
“We do keep that list updated so there are places people can go. It’s not just a list of what’s closed — it’s a list of what’s open. ... We try to have something in every part of the state. Now’s the time to be a little more thoughtful, especially in a day trip, even someplace you’ve gone many times.”
Also, Tierney and Savage said, it’s not likely to be the best summer for multi-day hiking trips. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy asked all through-hikers to come in off the trail earlier this year.
“They issued it so early because people usually get started on the Appalachian Trail down in Georgia as early as February.” I think in general people are very supportive ... once people came to understand what the risk was, that it wasn’t for the through-hiker but for the communities they pass through.”
With the quarantine order still in effect, Tierney said hiking the Long Trail — which coincides with the Appalachian Trail as it runs through Vermont — is best considered a “Vermonter-only activity” this summer. Once, that is, the trails are open at all.
“My hope is we’ll be open by Memorial Day, though Memorial Day is early this year and at my house we got two inches of snow today,” he said. “We’ll be making assessments based on conditions.”
Meanwhile, Tierney suggested hikers check in with their local trail club, not just to see what the openings and closure are, but to see whether they need help.
“We’ve got a lot of volunteers who are not able to go out,” he said. “We’re looking for support through volunteerism and people willing and able to make financial contributions.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
