BARRE – City councilors were briefed on a pandemic-fueled budget deficit that has come into sharper focus, but were told Tuesday night there is anything but clarity when it comes to how some municipal employees will be compensated during a partial city shutdown.
On a night when councilors again met remotely and approved a free parking plan that will extend through May 30, they were told it has been a struggle responding to questions posed by employees who weren’t considered “essential” to the city’s day-to-day operation and are unable to work from home.
Those employees have asked questions ranging from whether they would be forced to use accrued sick time or apply for unemployment benefits and those close to retirement are concerned about the potential impacts on their pensions.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie and Human Resources Director Rikk Taft said they have sought to provide guidance at a time of uncertainty, but Taft stressed that has been a challenge given ambiguity in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that was passed by Congress last month.
“There’s so much gray area right now,” Taft said. “On an hourly basis we’re getting updates on how to interpret it.”
As of Tuesday night’s meeting, Taft said the belief was Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive that prompted the city to send many employees home, did not amount to an “isolation order,” and did not automatically entitle employees to 80 hours of emergency sick leave.
A health care provider’s suggestion an employee self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19 would, as would an employee experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who was seeking a medical diagnosis.
Satisfying any of those three criteria would entitle workers to an extra 80 hours of sick time paid at 100 percent of their regular wages, though, barring a change in interpretation, Scott’s directive isn’t enough.
Employees would be eligible for 80 hours of sick time paid at two-thirds of their regular rate of pay if, among other things, they were caring for an individual under quarantine, or for children affected by the state-ordered closure of schools and child care centers.
According to Taft, it doesn’t appear federal funding for that benefit and other benefits would be provided to public sector employees, creating what he described as an “unfunded mandate.”
Taft acknowledged that isn’t a concern to city employees who are suddenly out of work and trying to figure out what they should do.
“They don’t care how the city is going to get paid,” he said. “They just care about how they are going to get paid.”
Some, Taft said, also are worried about their pensions and wondering if they’ll need to postpone retirement plans because, under the Vermont Municipal Retirement System, those pensions are calculated on the three highest consecutive years of earnings.
According to Taft, employees within three years of retirement who experience a COVID-19 related drop in compensation this year could be negatively affected.
Mackenzie provided councilors with an 11-page “policy” that outlined the city’s current understanding of what is and is not permissible in an effort to answer employee’s question. That document, he said, is subject to revision, but sought and obtained the council’s endorsement of the guidelines Tuesday night.
“This is the road map that we’re using going forward,” he said.
Though Councilor Jake Hemmerick expressed some apprehension of codifying an evolving document, Mayor Lucas Herring said it could be amended.
“I’d rather have a document that is a starting point so we have something to go by,” he said, suggesting the council could make adjustments as needed.
Councilor Ericka Reil agreed.
“We’re all just trying to figure this out day by day,” she said.
Reil was more right than she knew, because on Wednesday Mackenzie and Taft were scheduled to take a fresh pass through the document to determine whether further adjustments were needed.
Mackenzie told councilors Tuesday night other municipalities are wrestling with the same issues based on a teleconference he attended earlier in the day with city managers from Montpelier, Brattleboro, St. Albans, Middlebury and Winooski.
“We’re all kind of feeling our way at this point,” he said, noting that those communities – like Barre – were feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis.
In Barre, Finance Director Dawn Monahan told councilors those effects will be largely responsible for what she is now predicting will be a $240,000 deficit.
Monahan said that figure includes $37,000 of red ink the city carried into the current fiscal year, and her week-old projection the current crisis will be largely responsible for the anticipated loss of roughly $420,000 revenue.
The revised revenue projections include everything from loss of rentals and reimbursement to fees fines and other charges for services that the city is already experiencing and the expectation tax revenue will be drop as people struggle to make their fourth quarter property tax payments next month.
Fortunately, Monahan said, expenses are running about $170,000 better than anticipated, notwithstanding a near-$200,000 spike in the cost of operating the police department.
Monahan said the favorable expenses trimmed the projected operating deficit to $250,000 and she pared another $50,000 through a mix of cost-cutting and freezing unnecessary spending in the 26 weeks that are left in the fiscal year.
Based on those estimates, the city would end the fiscal year with a $200,000 operating deficit that would jump to $237,000 based on the deficit from last year.
Councilors deferred action on awarding a contract for a pool upgrade and ratification of a new labor agreement with clerical and custodial staff. Mackenzie said the hoped both would be ready for council approval next week.
