BARRE – The hours are limited, but it’s no longer “appointment only” as the doors to City Hall have finally cracked open in the wake of COVID-19.
For the time being it’s only two days a week, at least one office – like the restrooms – will be off limits to visitors, and those willing to continue conducting business electronically or by mail are strongly encouraged to do so.
However, City Hall will be open for business on Tuesdays and Thursdays now that City Manager Steve Mackenzie has finalized a plan that operationally defines the “new normal” for Barre’s most public building.
It’s a plan that requires “facial coverings” for all who enter. It leans on Mackenzie’s assistant, Jody Norway, to function as the gatekeeper for the bulk of the building, which will rely exclusively on its rear entrance on Merchant’s Row. (Anyone who forgets a mask, there will be some supplied, if need be.)
Those with business in the basement office of the public works department can report directly to that counter, but everyone who climbs the stairs to the main level of City Hall must check in with Norway, who will be taking names for contact tracing purposes.
Appointments are preferred, appreciated and, when it comes to the vault in the City Clerk’s Office, required. In order to accommodate land records research, the vault has been open by appointment on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. That schedule will continue, though the balance of the clerk’s office, like the rest of the building, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Mackenzie said Monday that twice-a-week schedule started last Thursday, will resume today and continue for the foreseeable future.
Mackenzie said Plexiglas barriers have been installed in ground-floor offices, the floors have been marked to help people maintain six-foot separation while waiting in line and hand sanitizer is available.
Unscheduled walk-ins will be allowed in the planning, zoning and assessing offices, and to a limited degree in Mackenzie’s office; it will be appointment only in the finance department; and the restrooms are for the exclusive use of city staff -- not available for the general public.
Mackenzie had been pressed to develop a reopening plan and settled on a phased approach he said will allow some extra access to City Hall, while stopping well short of resuming business as usual.
The City Council will continue to meet remotely until further notice, and Council Chambers will be used during the day to for meetings of more than two people.
Other municipal boards and committees will be deciding for themselves whether to meet remotely, in-person, or a mix of the two. Those that choose either of the latter options will meet in Council Chambers or in the second floor of Alumni Hall.
The public safety building remains off-limits to the public beyond the foyer where they can speak with the on-duty emergency dispatcher.
Mackenzie said those who have managed for months to conduct municipal business online, through the mail or using the drop box, are strongly encouraged to continue, but no longer required to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.