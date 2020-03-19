BARRE – In a telegraphed effort to protect municipal employees and the people they serve from the spread of COVID-19, City Manager Steve Mackenzie has decided to close City Hall to the public until further notice.
Though it was still business as usual at the building located at the corner of North Main and Prospect streets on Thursday, public access will be restricted for the foreseeable future.
Mackenzie said he and other city employees will still be reporting to work, fielding phone calls, responding to emails and processing payments that are received electronically, in the mail, or placed in the drop box in the front of the building.
However, in keeping with a plan that was shared with city councilors during their “virtual meeting” Tuesday night, access to City Hall will be by appointment only until further notice. Mackenzie had already restricted access to other city buildings, and those prohibitions remain in force.
Information about various payment options and contact information for city staff can be found on the city's website, https://www.barrecity.org/city-of-barre-notice-of-temporary-closure.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.