BARRE — If Diane Blodgett voted once on Tuesday she voted 603 times, though only one of those ballots was actually hers.
With a helping hand from fellow poll worker Wendy Curran, Blodgett put a detectable dent in the avalanche of absentee ballots that were mailed in by Granite City voters in advance of Tuesday’s primary.
During their 3½-hour shift that started when Barre’s unconventional polls opened in the BOR ice arena at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Blodgett and Curran processed just over half – 602 – of the 1,201 absentee ballots that were in the building at the time.
That’s saying something because even before City Clerk Carol Dawes declared the polls open and allowed a surprisingly steady stream of vehicles to drive into the BOR arena more people had already voted than did during the August primaries two years ago.
In 2018, 629 Barre voters participated in the Democratic primary, 427 cast Republican ballots and there were 7 Progressives. The total — 1,063 — was easily surpassed at the starting line on a day when the BOR vaguely resembled a car wash at the tail end of mud season, with a line of idling vehicles waiting to enter.
Ernestine Genine was behind the wheel of one of them.
Genine, a retired schoolteacher, said she takes voting very seriously.
“I always vote,” she said, conceding she’s never performed her civic duty quite like she did on Tuesday.
Genine, who typically votes on the tarp-covered floor of the Barre Municipal Auditorium, drove her brand new pickup into the BOR arena, parked, voted and drove off after depositing her ballot in the vote-tabulating machine that Blodgett wasn’t using.
“That was a new one,” Genine said.
Barre resident Bill Young, who also opted to vote in person, agreed.
“It was different,” Young said of the drive-thru experience that was a relatively easy in and out in the spacious and currently ice-less arena.
Flanked by a pickup and an SUV, Young, like Genine, parked at what will be center ice by the time the November elections roll around, voted and drove away.
The only item missing was a Zamboni.
Though turnout wasn’t overwhelming in Barre, it quickly surpassed Dawes’ expectations for an election that saw COVID-19 drive voters across Vermont to request absentee ballots in unprecedented numbers — including the 1,607 requests fielded by folks in her office.
Some of those absentee ballots were hand-delivered as the day progressed, but the vast majority arrived in the mail in the run-up to Tuesday’s election.
That was the case across central Vermont, where clerks all started their latest election with a much thicker stack of ballots than they typically do once every other August.
Plainfield borrowed a ballot tabulator from Barre. That town had 1,020 residents on its voter checklist coming into Tuesday and nearly half of them, 466, had requested an absentee ballot. Carol Smith, the assistant town clerk/treasurer, said about 60 people had voted in person at the town office Tuesday and more than 360 absentee ballots had been processed.
Those looking to vote in person were greeted by Select Board Chairwoman Sasha Thayer who asked them a series of questions as a health screening and took their temperature using a forehead thermometer because of the coronavirus.
Donna Kelty, the town clerk in Barre Town, said there were 6,010 residents on that town’s checklist. Of those, Kelty said 2,272 had requested absentee ballots and 1,064 of them had been received and processed Tuesday afternoon.
She said 397 residents had voted in person and there were no issues to report. Kelty said residents had no issues abiding by social distancing and there was a stack of masks for any who needed one at the entrance of the polling place at the Barre Town Elementary & Middle School.
The town clerk said a handful of residents had to sign an affidavit saying they did not submit an absentee ballot in the mail so that they could vote in person. She said they had reported not receiving the ballot in the mail.
Northfield Town Clerk Kim Pedley said the numbers tell the story. The August primaries typically draw about 400 voters and by mid-afternoon poll workers at Northfield High School had fed roughly 750 absentee ballots — there were more than 1,000 requests — into the vote-tabulating machine.
Perhaps the bigger surprise for Pedley was the number of people who chose to vote in person. At 2:30 p.m. that number was about 200 and counting.
“It’s been better than I thought,” she said.
Pedley took the words out of Berlin Town Clerk Rosemary Morse’s mouth.
“It’s actually been pretty steady,” Morse said. “I’m surprised.”
According to Morse, more than 80 voters cast ballots in person by 1:30 p.m., regularly interrupting poll workers who took turns feeding 530 of the 790 requested absentee ballots into the vote-tabulating machine.
Morse said voters who showed up at the municipal office building to cast ballots in Berlin wore masks without objection or exception and made liberal use of hand sanitizer before leaving.
“It’s gone very smoothly,” she said. “We haven’t had any issues.”
It was no line and no waiting in Montpelier earlier in the day, where there were far more parking spaces reserved for voters than there were voters.
Voters trickled into Montpelier City Hall, for an election during which 2,900 requested absentee ballots and more than 2,200 had returned them by Monday afternoon. That’s well over one-third of the Capital City’s 6,000 registered voters.
One masked Montpelier voter said there was a simple explanation for her presence at the polls Tuesday morning.
“I was lazy, and I didn’t get my absentee ballot,” said the woman who declined to provide her name and was underwhelmed by the candidates.
“Nobody impresses me here,” she said. “I just wanted to show that I voted.”
In East Montpelier Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre joined a chorus of clerks who reported boat-loads of absentee ballots, including some that were dropped off in-person.
“They’re still coming in,” said Laquerre, who started the day with roughly 620 absentee ballots and watched that number mount as the day progressed at East Montpelier Elementary School.
“We’ve had a slow, but steady day today,” she said, noting the number of total ballots cast was “closing in on 900” shortly before 3:30 p.m. — a solid turnout in a town with 2,263 registered voters.
Laquerre said the included roughly 120 voters who cast ballots in person — a figure she expected to surpass 200 by the time the polls closed at 7 p.m.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
