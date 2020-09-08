MONTPELIER - Ready or not, back they came. At least some of them.
A play-it-by-ear school year got off to an unusual start as masked students boarded buses across central Vermont, while others remained home and logged on to their school-issued computers.
It will either be virtual or reality for many students for the foreseeable future and for some - like most attending high schools in Barre, Montpelier and East Montpelier - this year will necessarily be a mix of both.
The post-Labor Day start administrators, faculty, staff, parents and students around the region were all waiting for - some more anxiously than others - arrived first thing Tuesday morning.
For some students, the opening day experience depended on their last initial. For others, it boiled down to their parents’ comfort-level with in-person learning amid uncertainty fueled by COVID-19.
All bets are off with respect to how the year plays out, but one of the assistant principals at Spaulding High School captured the regional reaction to Day One in four short words:
“So far, so good,” Jim Ferland said after participating in what he described as a successful start to the school year for roughly half of Spaulding’s student body.
Barely four hours into the school year, that might sound like a pretty low bar. However, Ferland said students with the last initials “L” through “Z” all arrived without incident shortly before 7:30 a.m., were expeditiously health-screened and temperature-checked at one of two entrances and made it to their first classes “pretty much on time.”
“Everybody was masked up and ready to go,” he said.
That was just before noon and the students Ferland was talking about had already left the building - grabbing a free lunch as they headed home for an afternoon of remote learning. They won’t return to school - real school - until Friday.
Today is remote learning for all Spaulding students, and on Thursday, students with the initials “A” through “K” will be welcomed to Spaulding’s hybrid learning experience.
The drill is similar at the Barre Unified Union School District’s two pre-K-8 schools and the co-principal of one of them echoed the sentiment expressed by Ferland.
“We’re having a great first day so far,” Hayden Coon said from his office at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
“Knock on wood,” he added.
Coon said half the school’s students arrived on time - many dropped off by parents and the balance arriving on buses. The other half will get their chance on Thursday.
The one hitch Tuesday morning was one Coon said can easily be addressed. It took longer than expected to for four staff members to conduct health checks for students before they entered the building. On Thursday having two extra people perform those screenings should make things move more quickly.
Other than that, Coon said he was impressed by the patience displayed by parents, student’ willingness to adapt to unfamiliar rules and by their enthusiasm.
“The kids were so excited to be back at school,” he said. “They were excited to see their teachers and to see their friends … even if it was from 6 feet away.”
In Montpelier, Ryan Heraty, principal of Union Elementary School, shared similar observations.
After three student-free “walk-throughs,” staff members were ready for their arrival, and Heraty said parents heeded a video that told them what to expect when dropping their children off at school.
“It was critical for them to follow the guidelines, and they did,” he said, noting even parents of kindergarten students said goodbye to their children at the fenced-off section of Park Avenue.
“That can be really emotional,” he said.
Heraty credited parents for preparing their children for what to expect when they arrived at school and staff members welcomed them back.
“Overall they seemed really excited,” he said, suggesting that was true of students and staff.
Tuesday’s staggered start, with students arriving in half hour intervals by grade level will be repeated today as part of a soft opening that has sidelined the morning buses.
Those buses will start picking up students in the mornings on Friday, but Heraty said their return on Tuesday had a profound impact.
“It feels surprisingly normal to have the kids back in the building,” he said, noting more than 350 students returned to Union for in-person instruction five days a week, while 74 others have enrolled in the district’s virtual academy.
Tuesday was a day when administrators, like Heraty, used words like “smooth” and “seamless” to describe a familiar summer-ending transition that looked and felt different this year.
“It was a really smooth, quiet start,” said Renee DeVore, principal of Montpelier High School.
DeVore praised returning students - more than 280 of them - for embracing the school’s new rules, which made conducting morning health checks easier and spotting “holes” in the morning routine difficult.
“Classes started on time, which we didn’t anticipate on the first day,” she said.
Though next week the school will shift to a schedule that will see all students learn remotely on Wednesdays, DeVore said they will be in school for two-and-a-half hours today due to the holiday-shortened week. DeVore said 70 of the school’s students have opted for an exclusively remote option and those virtual classes will begin next week.
Washington Central Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said months of planning paid off as elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School opened fully staffed and ready for students.
“It was like a well-oiled machine,” he said. “Very smooth, very seamless. “It was a very good day.”
Recently installed machines designed to check the temperatures of individuals as they enter the buildings expedited the screening process at U-32 and the larger elementary schools and protocols developed during summer proved their worth.
“The students were all excited to be back, and I know we were excited to have them back,” he said of a district that has just more than 1,500 pre-K-12 students.
Alicia Lyford, principal at East Montpelier Elementary School, echoed Olkowski’s assessment.
“It was a shockingly good day,” she said. “Very smooth, very busy. … We’re off to a good start.”
Like the Montpelier Roxbury district, Washington Central will offer in-person instruction five days a week to its pre-K-8 students, while offering a hybrid option for high school students at U-32. This week, freshmen and sophomores returned to in-person instruction and juniors and seniors are learning remotely. Next week the reverse will be true and the classes will alternate weekly until further notice.
School’s got off to a solid start in the Paine Mountain and Echo Valley Community school districts, according to Central Vermont Superintendent Susette Bollard.
Paine Mountain, which includes elementary and high schools in Northfield and Williamstown, and Echo Valley, which includes a shared elementary school in Washington and a shared middle school in Orange, collectively serve 1,200 students.
Bollard said 165 of them have signed up for a solely remote option, which will be “rolled out” in coming days, but the rest returned to the classroom on Tuesday.
“There was a lot of angst, but all the reports are positive,” she said. “The teachers were happy to see the kids. The kids were happy to see their teachers. It was a great start.”
