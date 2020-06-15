Websterville Baptist Christian Academy held a small graduation ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the guest list was limited to immediate family and some school staff. Elisabeth Danyew, a former teacher, was the guest speaker for graduation. Danyew is now a licensed mental health counselor. Seniors Seraphina Fecher and Hannah Bartlett shared the title of valedictorian and Aaron Wright was named salutatorian. The class, left to right, Dalton Cody, Lena Welch, Seraphina Fecher, Seth Morgan, Hannah Bartlett, Aaron Wright. Seth Morgan celebrates with a thumbs up after graduation ceremony. Aaron Wright and his mother Andra Holbrook share a moment.
Photos by Sarah Milligan
