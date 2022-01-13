CASTLETON — Castleton University will begin its spring semester online when classes resume Tuesday.
“Our goal is to preserve the safety of our community while also minimizing disruptions to University operations and your campus experience,” University officials stated in a message to the school community Thursday.
CU representative James Lambert elaborated in an email to the Herald that delaying the start of in-person classes allowed the school to “build up to our full campus population density as we anticipate some students will now arrive at different times.”
While all traditional classroom courses will be remote, Lambert noted that some field experiences — such as teaching, internships and clinicals — will be in-person, if allowed by partner agencies.
In-person learning is slated to resume on Jan. 24.
“Students can choose whether to return to campus as originally planned or delay a return closer to when classes transition to in-person,” he wrote.
Daily operations on campus will continue to be in person, according to school officials. All university offices and services will be open, as will residence halls and the dining hall.
Athletic events will continue to be held, however, spectators will not be admitted during the first week of the semester.
Lambert added that CU plans to require the COVID-19 booster shots for students, faculty and staff, however, he said the school will need to evaluate how Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision could impact those plans.
On Thursday, the court blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses.
