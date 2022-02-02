CASTLETON — Castleton University men’s ice hockey is taking a charitable step forward in the coming weeks with the hosting of a first-of-its-kind “Breaking the Ice” game at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, at which all proceeds will be donated to Rutland Regional Behavioral Health.
The game, which will be played at the Spartan Arena against the University of Massachusetts at Boston, aims to raise awareness for mental health and for the resources that exist within the community.
“(Mental health) is starting to get more attention, especially in pro sports. I just figured it was something that a lot of college athletes and college students go through,” said Head Coach Kyle Richards. “It’s something that obviously affects men and women. But I think, especially college-aged males, have their guard up a little bit and they think it’s a sign of weakness, when obviously it’s not.”
Admission for the game is $7 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for students, but spectators are welcome to donate more at the door. The team also has organized an online auction of event-inspired “mental health” jerseys to be worn by players during the game. They will sell commemorative T-shirts at the event.
The idea was first brought up in late September when Castleton Blue Line Club member Fred Bagley suggested to Richards that the team put on an event similar to the annual Pink the Rink benefit hosted by Castleton women’s ice hockey.
“When coach Richards suggested mental health (for the fundraiser), I was floored, but I was also very impressed that this was an issue that he thought his men and his team would rally around,” Bagley said. “I was just flabbergasted that he thought a bunch of macho guys would be willing to talk about, support and lend their efforts to mental health.”
Sheila Sharrow, a licensed clinical social worker for Rutland Regional Behavioral Health, said an event like this not only helps address gender stigma in mental health, but it also opens a conversation on treating mental health like routine medical.
“For people to talk about it and have education about the fact that there are resources available, (it) allows people to start to understand that they don’t have to worry or suffer alone,” Sharrow said.
The gender bias associated with mental health is something Castleton players have dealt with personally, and the pandemic has only exacerbated it.
Player Jérémy Laplante, who has openly addressed his mental health issues with his team and in public, said that the initial conversation was the hardest part.
“When I started more talking about it, more guys came up to me and were like, ‘trust me, you’re not the only one,’” he said. “It means the world to me, this event. To share the word that you can get help. I’m still struggling with my own stuff right now. The thing is, you can’t make it disappear, but you can control it.”
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Director of Development and Community Relations Traci Moore said that not only was the event’s timing perfect on account of a recent campaign to renovate the hospital’s psychiatric services inpatient unit, but past success with Pink the Rink has made the organization hopeful Breaking the Ice will become annual, as well.
“What happens during these events like Pink the Rink, it’s pretty special. It is so many different people from our community coming out in support of Castleton hockey and cancer — now mental health — it’s really a rallying of support,” Moore said.
In the last regular season weekend of the year for the team, Richards said the matchup will be massive for Castleton, and a chance for them to jump in standings.
Ultimately, it’s the cause that matters most to the team.
“I would love to have as many pack the rink — doesn’t matter what the score is, it’s just, it’s for mental health,” said Laplante. “If that one night could help a lot of people, I think it would make our season worth it.”
You can bid on jerseys at www.32auctions.com/BreakTheIce2022 online.
And you can the livestream of the event at www.castleton.edu/admin/news/edit/991/littleeast.tv/castleton online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.