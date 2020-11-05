BARRE — The Central Vermont Career Center will shift to a remote learning format today because a member of the CVCC community “had exposure to someone who potentially tested positive for COVID-19.”
Superintendent David Wells made that announcement after being notified of the possible public health risk on Thursday.
“This is not a confirmed case at this time,” said Wells, who indicated the district has been in contact with the state Department of Health and “out of an abundance of caution” opted to cancel in-person instruction at CVCC today.
Though the CVCC is based at Spaulding High School, Wells indicated the contacts of the individual in question were limited to the career center, and there as “little risk” to Spaulding students and staff. No changes to the high school’s hybrid learning format were planned for today.
Barring any new developments, CVCC Director Penny Chamberlin said she expected the career center will shift back to in-person instruction on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.