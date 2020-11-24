MONTPELIER — The Capital Fire Mutual Aid System is getting ready to withdraw from the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority even as some of its members attempt to persuade city councils and select boards around the region to invest in upgrading the area’s aging emergency communications infrastructure.
Technically no decisions — including one that was actually requested — were made during last week’s meeting of the mutual aid system’s board. However, the stage was still set for an up-or-down January vote with respect to the organization’s continued participation in the public safety authority members agreed to join more than two years ago.
Initially a joint venture of Barre and Montpelier, the public safety authority offered the mutual aid system two free seats on its board and a voice in planning the future of emergency dispatching in central Vermont.
The mutual aid system — a mix of area fire chiefs — accepted that offer, but even those who favored the move at the time said they are having second thoughts now.
“We gave it a shot. It didn’t work out. It’s time to leave,” said Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon, whose wife, Sally, is the mutual aid system’s lone remaining representative on the CVPSA board.
The other delegate, Marshfield Fire Chief Will Schwarz, recently resigned his seat. With the authority now poised to hire a consultant to conduct a telecommunications assessment he acknowledged was “a good idea” Schwarz agreed it was time for the mutual aid system to sever ties with the authority based on what he characterized as “misleading” information contained in recent letters to the editor.
One was written by Montpelier resident Stephen Whitaker and the other by Kim Cheney, chairman of the public safety authority board.
Cheney took most of the heat last week as Sally Dillon described his leadership style as authoritarian.
“He (Cheney) is not a person who likes someone to disagree with him,” she said.
Scott Bagg, chairman of the mutual aid system’s communications committee, echoed that sentiment suggesting comments contained in recent letters to the editor of The Times Argus — one written by Cheney, the other by Whitaker — weren’t “collaborative” and could be interpreted as “competitive, or adversarial.”
Bagg, Sally Dillon, Schwarz and Woodbury Fire Chief Paul Cerutti all serve on the mutual aid system’s communications committee, as does Tim Morris, the assistant fire chief in Marshfield.
Though Morris didn’t attend last week’s meeting and only 11 of the board’s 27 members were present.
Cerutti joined Sally Dillon, Schwarz and Bagg in recommending the mutual aid system cut ties with the public safety authority.
“I just don’t see any value in further participation in this under the current leadership and circumstances,” he said.
The group’s efforts and resources Cerutti said could be better spent on the project the five-member communications committee has worked on and has recently began pitching to central Vermont communities.
Among Whitaker’s complaints is that the process has been anything but public, and his efforts to secure public documents that should exist have been either rebuffed or ignored.
Bagg said last week an initial round of letters had gone out to at least some of the 18 communities in an effort to make the case for collectively investing more than $351,000 during the next 10 years to replace, expand and, in one case, relocate an aging network of communications towers with participating communities all being billed $2,500 a year.
Larger communities, such as Barre and Montpelier wouldn’t pay more than Woodbury and Roxbury. Communities with multiple fire, ambulance and police departments and those with multiple emergency services would pay the same as towns that only have only a volunteer fire department. Communities — such as Calais and Orange — that rely on neighboring towns for emergency services wouldn’t be charged at all. Neither would those, like Barre Town, which don’t contract with police departments in Barre or Montpelier to provide emergency dispatch service.
The committee has targeted 18 communities that fit the bill and with outreach already underway and a meeting with the Montpelier City Council set next week, Bagg suggested the board take a step he said it missed in September and empower the committee to operate on behalf of the broader organization.
“I think we need to ask for and have authority to seek commitments from the towns and cities we’re looking for,” he said.
That authority was never granted, as board members never acted on Scott’s request.
Schwarz said he already has the support of the Marshfield Select Board and Cerutti said he has the backing of the Select Board in Woodbury.
There was some suggestion that the final decision rested to make what would amount to a 10-year $25,000 commitment rested with individual fire chiefs, not the governing bodies of their communities.
There isn’t a lot of wiggle room because while Bagg said the project could probably absorb the refusal of one of the targeted communities without much trouble, two would put the project “at significant risk.”
Bagg said the committee is hoping to lock in commitments from all 18 communities by January, so it can turn its attention to arranging financing. The first payments would be due July 1, 2021.
While the $2,500-a-year payment would cover the cost of the infrastructure upgrade if all 18 communities buy in. It doesn’t include any costs associated with upgrading radios and pagers to use the new simulcast system. No estimates were provided for what that might cost and it would likely vary from department to department.
Bagg sought to preemptively discredit what he described as “rumors” related to his involvement in the project.
“I am not gaining anything individually from this,” he said. “My only intent is to serve (the) Capital Fire (Mutual Aid System) in central Vermont,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
