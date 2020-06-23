CALAIS — COVID-19 hasn’t taken a perceptible toll on the town’s finances, but it is keeping the doors to the newly renovated Town Hall locked for the time-being.
On a night when the Select Board agreed to pay a premium to have a Woodbury contractor paint Town Hall, Chairwoman Denise Wheeler said requests to use the historic structure are starting to mount.
“People are clamoring, as they should be, to use this beautiful new building,” Wheeler said, suggesting the board isn’t yet in a position to entertain those requests.
Blame COVID-19, because the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has Wheeler wary of prematurely granting access to a public building without first documenting what will be required of those seeking to use it from a public health perspective.
Wheeler, who has spoken with representatives of state agencies and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, said the list of guidelines is long and getting longer and she hopes to present the board with a concrete proposal at its July 6 meeting.
Two Wednesday tax sales, which had tentatively been planned inside the old building, will be held outdoors instead, and the cemetery commission’s plan to meet there Wednesday night has been scrapped.
Wheeler said the same goes for the development review board, which will have to hold its July 9 hearing on Janet Ancel’s and Steve Reynes’ plans to build a new home on Old West Church Road using the Zoom video-conferencing app.
“I know some people are not happy about this, but we really need to do it,” Wheeler said, stressing the need to follow state and federal guidelines in order to avoid future liability.
Based on preliminary conversations, Wheeler said that will likely mean at least one member of every board, committee, or commission interested in using newly renovated space that received its certificate of occupancy from the state fire marshal last week will have to be trained and certified by the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
In addition to the VOSHA training, those who use Town Hall will have to conduct health screening checks of all who enter and record all their names and results.
Notices will have to be posted advising those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 not to enter the building and users will be required to conduct a thorough cleaning before leaving.
That’s what Wheeler said she has pieced together so far and, she feared, enforcing social distancing and other guidelines could prove problematic.
“I don’t know who is going to be the ‘bouncer’ to make that happen?” she said, suggesting mandating face coverings be worn by those in the building could be particularly challenging.
“Some people are not going to want to comply,” she predicted. “They are not going to want to wear a mask.”
Clif Emmons said he supported Wheeler’s “proceed with caution” approach as did fellow board member John Brabant.
Brabant, who is self-quarantining after a recent visit to Long Island, said as others start to take similar trips this summer that mobility could bring unpredictability to Calais.
“People aren’t even realizing the potential for exposure,” he said. “I’m really concerned.”
Brabant, 61, said he is at “greater risk” than younger Vermonters given his age, but said he was far more worried about the development review board getting together for a hearing in the middle of a global pandemic.
“Compared to the folks on that board I’m like a teenager,” he said.
The board agreed to renew its discussion in two weeks when Wheeler has better information. Until then – and perhaps beyond – Town Hall will remain off-limits and a local group’s request to hold a dance in the just graded parking lot later this summer was tabled.
The group – Individual Calais – was only requesting access to the building’s restrooms for a benefit dance that doesn’t yet have a firm date. However, until the board establishes guidelines she was reluctant to approve any request to use the dormant building that was renovated with the expectation it would serve a host of municipal, cultural and community uses.
While now might not be the best time to use Town Hall, board members agreed it was time to paint the historic structure that underwent a $500,000 makeover thanks to a mix of public and private funding.
The last piece of that project is a paint job that will cost $36,500 and could begin next week.
Based on what they viewed as superior paint and a better warranty, board members bypassed Vermont Painting Co.’s low bid of $21,800 and awarded the painting contract to G.T. Painting, of Woodbury.
Meanwhile, board members who recently flirted with trimming the budget voters approved in March officially discarded that idea after receiving a rosy financial report from Treasurer Sandra Ferver.
While other Vermont communities might have taken a financial hit due to COVID-19, Ferver said Calais isn’t one of them. With the end of the fiscal year barely a week away, Ferver told board members the highway fund could “dip a little into the red” before the fiscal year ends June 30, the general fund is on pace to post a $60,000 operating surplus.
Ferver said revenues – including delinquent tax collections – are running ahead of projections and despite some unanticipated expenses incurred during the year it has cost less to operate the town than expected.
Though the books haven’t been closed and the numbers haven’t been audited, Ferver said the town, which carried a $311,000 into the soon-to-end fiscal year appears likely to carry a $371,000 fund balance into the one that starts July 1.
“We’ve had a good year in spite of it all,” she said. “That’s what it looks like at the 11th hour.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
