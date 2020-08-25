CALAIS — The newly renovated Calais Town Hall won’t be pressed into public service any time soon as a skittish Select Board agreed to heed the “stay the course” advice of Town Health Officer Jay Copping Monday night.
Copping said he wasn’t prepared to recommend the board resume face-to-face meetings, or throw open the doors of Town Hall to those who want to use the just-upgraded space given his lingering concerns about COVID-19 and the town’s limited ability to respond to an outbreak.
“I think we’re in a good, safe place at the moment,” he said. “We should continue doing what we’re doing.”
For the time-being, Copping said, that means continuing to meet remotely and not entertain requests to use the historic building that is now in the process of being painted.
Unlike larger communities, Copping said Calais doesn’t have the manpower or the capacity to do the kind of cleaning and monitoring needed to safely use Town Hall at this time.
“Stay the course is the general recommendation,” he said.
Copping didn’t get any resistance from board members, who noted it negated the need to swiftly finalize an agreement with the Friends of the Town Hall involving the use of that building.
“There’s no rush to look at the agreement,” Chairwoman Denise Wheeler said. “We’re not going to be using the building any time soon.”
Board members, who were told the exterior paint job on Town Hall was progressing nicely, settled on a plan to erase $19,825 in red ink tied to that building during the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Town Clerk Sandra Ferver told board members the audit for the fiscal year is nearly complete and the plan to handle the Town Hall deficit was a lingering question that had to be answered.
The board had options, but rather than use what they were told should be a tidy general fund balance, members agreed to drain a reserve fund created to cover costs associated with Town Hall.
Ferver said there is nearly enough money — $19,291 — in that reserve to wipe out the deficit. The board briefly debated leaving $10,000 in the reserve account and covering the $9,825 balance out of this year’s operating budget. They agreed that left them with less financial flexibility heading into to an uncertain year.
Money in the reserve account must be used on Town Hall-related expenses, while the general fund money could cover Town Hall costs, but also be used for a wide range of other purposes.
Like fixing a woodchipper.
The board learned the secondhand woodchipper it had just purchased was delivered that morning and out of commission before noon.
Road Commissioner Alfred Larabee told board members the chipper arrived at 8 a.m., “started hard” before being dispatched to Max Gray Road where it started belching black smoke before dying after 30 minutes and a half-dozen branches worth of work.
Larabee said attempts to restart the chipper when it was returned to the town garage failed and it appeared the head bolts had all been previously removed
“It is a nice-looking chipper, but it needs to run and clearly there’s something wrong with that motor,” he said.
Voters approved $25,000 to finance the purchase of a used woodchipper at town meeting in March, and last month, the board agreed to buy the one that was delivered Monday from a Virginia dealer for $21,995. That money had to be paid before the woodchipper was shipped.
Board member John Brabant was asked to contact the company in an effort to negotiate the repairs.
In other business, the board was told by Emergency Management Director Nick Emlen that the proposed acquisition of a new telephone system for the town office does qualify for a local government expense reimbursement grant available for municipal expenses tied to COVID-19.
The new phone system is needed to allow town officials to work remotely as needed. The deadline for applying for the grant is Sept. 4.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.