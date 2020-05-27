CALAIS — Who should be permitted to use the town-owned swimming area on Curtis Pond this summer? When will Calais’ newly renovated Town Hall be certified for occupancy? And where was Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee? The Select Board pondered those questions during a virtual meeting that was short on answers Tuesday night.
Though it was last on the list, what to do about Curtis Pond could prove the most problematic.
In a year when the number of suitable places to swim in central Vermont was already expected to shrink before the state’s first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed back in March, Chairwoman Denise Wheeler said the tiny swimming area on Curtis Pond has been “extremely crowded” and will probably be a “hot spot” as summery weather settles in and Vermonters stick close to home.
That’s a concern for residents like Linda Schutz, who attended the virtual meeting and volunteered to help the board develop a plan to manage a town-owned swimming access that may need it this year.
“People are not going to Maine, they’re not going on their vacations, they’re here,” she said, describing Curtis Pond as a recreational resource she’d like to see preserved.
Barre’s municipal swimming pool is out of commission and already under construction; Montpelier’s won’t open this summer because of public health concerns. And while Wrightsville Reservoir will open its beach in Middlesex next month, users must abide by strict social distancing requirements that will limit any increased demand.
Board members agreed that could lead folks to ponds in communities like Calais — creating issues they are ill-equipped to address.
Selectman John Brabant, who has lobbied unsuccessfully in the past to limit the use of the Curtis Pond swimming access to Calais residents, said it might be time to dust off that idea.
“We can’t have half of central Vermont coming here,” he said, suggesting the residency requirement would limit the “pool of people” able to use the swimming access, as well as the risk of it becoming overcrowded.
That sounded a little heavy-handed to Schutz.
“The exclusiveness does not feel good to me,” she said.
Brabant, who openly worried the town could be sued if it failed to enact some restrictions, argued that was the price of living through a pandemic.
“You’ve got to pick your poison, folks. It’s not about exclusivity; it’s about protecting people from getting sick,” he said, noting Burlington has closed its beaches in response to the public health crisis.
Brabant was reminded Calais isn’t Burlington and doesn’t have the regulatory resources to enforce a residency requirement.
“If we say ‘Calais (residents) only’ we’re going to be hearing from people that we’re not enforcing that,” board member Sharon Fannon said.
Wheeler said the same would likely be true if the town sought to encourage those who used the swimming access to limit their stays to 20 minutes or less so that more people could enjoy the pond.
Wheeler said the “easiest option” would be to close the swimming access this summer, but noted that would penalize residents like Schutz and Katie Lane-Karnas, who both expressed interest in helping address the problem Tuesday night.
“This is going to require some more investigation and thought,” Wheeler said, suggesting the issue be added to the agenda for the board’s June 8 meeting.
While board has taken how to handle the pond access under advisement, members are hoping to prod the state to issue a certificate of occupancy that will enable them to begin using Calais’ newly renovated Town Hall.
Built in 1866, a major upgrade to the historic structure is essentially complete and before fielding a request on behalf of a local artist who would like to use it to virtually display a collaborative COVID-inspired art project, Wheeler said the town could use the space.
Union negotiations are set to start later this week, local listers will need space to hold grievance hearings in coming weeks and tax sales are set for June 24. Unlike the town offices, Town Hall is large enough to accommodate socially distant versions of those functions, as well as a virtual display of “Sheltering In Place,” which will feature the work of 65 Vermont artists, including Calais resident Hasso Ewing.
Wheeler said that request would have to wait because of the backlog that has, thus far, prevented the town from securing the certificate of occupancy it needs to begin using the building that now boasts new restrooms, an elevator and a functional kitchen.
Board members, who were told bids are being solicited to paint the exterior of Town Hall — either all at once or in phases — agreed to request quotes to upgrade the newly installed fire alarm system so that it will automatically place a call to 911 instead of simply sounding an audible alarm that would require someone who heard it to place the call.
Board members also agreed Town Hall would be a suitable temporary alternative for a WiFi “hot spot” they thought was installed at the Town Garage. Safety concerns raised by members of the road crew prompted the decision to abandon the garage site.
Meanwhile, board members expressed frustration that Road Commissioner Larrabee did not attend the virtual meeting at which he had been asked to discuss possible budget reductions as part of a broader exercise sparked by the COVID-19 crisis. He did not respond to board members’ attempts to reach him Tuesday night, prompting them to suggest his unexplained absence be taken up during a meeting-ending executive session.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.