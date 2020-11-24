CALAIS — The Select Board contemplated the "perfect storm" Monday night — one that involved snow piling up on the town's rural roads while some, or all, of the people responsible for plowing them were quarantined with COVID-19.
It could happen, according to board members, whose COVID-related concerns had them considering relocating key functions of the municipal offices in Gospel Hollow to rented office space on Route 14 in East Calais, where access to high-speed internet isn't a future promise, it's a reality.
On a night when board members endured the virtual meltdown of their long-serving road commissioner, they briefly brainstormed a problem winter in a pandemic could bring.
Winter already had ended by the time the novel coronavirus arrived in Vermont earlier this year, but with case counts climbing and temperatures dropping, Chairwoman Denise Wheeler posed a question she said is worth pondering given the public health forecast.
"What would we do if we've got a major snowstorm and, because of COVID, the road crew isn't available?" she asked.
Wheeler wondered whether leaning on surrounding towns in a mutual aid-like arrangement might be a solution, though Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee was skeptical.
Larrabee said sharing equipment with other towns is reasonably routine sharing the people certified to operate them would be a challenge particularly during all-hands-on-deck weather events.
"We're all in the same boat," he said. "I just think it's going to be difficult (to share) manpower because we're all ... going to be short right now, and not every town has spare guys kicking around that can drive a truck."
Larrabee noted plow drivers must have commercial driver's licenses and have passed drug test before getting behind the wheel of one of the town's big rigs.
"Give me the green light, and I'll see what I can do to find some more part-time people," he said.
Developing a stable of substitute drivers — perhaps those who are subject to seasonal layoffs because of the nature of their jobs — was one solution the board discussed. Persuading the state to issue waivers of the licensing requirement was another.
Selectman John Brabant said the latter might be worth exploring on an emergency basis. "We could allow otherwise competent drivers to drive our trucks ... in cases of a COVID emergency," he said.
Absent a workable solution, member Sharon Winn Fannon said the board might have to brush up on public relations and lowering community expectations in the event the public health crisis collides with a weather emergency.
"There may be a break point where we've got to do a lot of careful messaging to the community about what's doable and what can't happen in a pandemic," she said.
The conversation was the calm before the proverbial storm, because after briefly noting he was "kicking the tires" on a used vehicle to replace a 2009 truck that is prone to breaking down, Larrabee said he was beyond disappointed by the fact he hasn't been reappointed this year.
"I really want to know why I'm not being appointed ... road commissioner," he said. "It's really difficult for me to walk into work everyday without any ground to stand on."
Wheeler and Brabant assured Larrabee his status as road commissioner hadn't changed.
Larrabee didn't see it that way.
"We're going on six months of not being appointed," he said. "I'm not comfortable with it."
Larrabee — his voice raised — complained the board's indecision with respect to his position made it difficult for him to manage a road crew that voted to unionize more than a year ago and is still negotiating its first contract.
"I want to know what's going on. ... I can't talk to the guys, morale is terrible at work, it's not good, and I don't feel I have grounds to do anything about it," he said.
"I need to be on one side or the other," Larrabee added. "I'm dangling in the air."
The unexpected outburst eventually prompted Brabant to suggest the matter be discussed in executive session — something Larrabee said he'd been requesting for weeks.
"You guys need to come and talk to me, or you're going to (have to) find somebody else," he said, adding, "I want to know what's going on with my job."
Larrabee, who has worked for the town for 22 years, was told he'll have to wait a week to meet privately with the board.
"I will certainly be there," he said.
The unresolved personnel issue interrupted a mostly COVID meeting. It began with resident Scott Thompson, who serves as chairman of the Washington Central School Board, briefing the board on the temporary suspension of in-person instruction at Calais Elementary School and U-32 Middle School based on three adult cases detected during state surveillance testing of school staff.
Before it was over, the board was seriously entertaining the prospect of relocating the town's computer server to a place where internet access is less problematic than the town offices in Gospel Hollow.
With plans to bring fiber-optic internet to the municipal office building still at least several months away and some employees working remotely because only one can be in the office at any one time, the board is considering renting an office or two in an East Calais building owned by Melissa Brough and Chris Marshall.
"If we can't bring the fiber to the server, can we bring the server to the fiber?" Selectman Clif Emmons asked Rubin Bennett of rb Technologies in East Montpelier.
Bennett said that is possible, and could allow the town to create new work spaces for employees, while at the same time easing their ability to work remotely.
The board discussed covering the cost of rent and relocating the server with a COVID-related grant the town must use or lose by Dec. 30. No decision was made, but given the tight time frame, the board expects to determine whether the plan is viable when it meets in a week.
