BARRE – Some central Vermont businesses are getting innovative, some are temporarily closing, and others won’t feel much impact at all in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday morning there are now 12 confirmed cases in the state of those infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Scott increased social distancing measures, including limiting public gatherings to 50 people or 50% occupancy, which ever is less.
A few businesses aren’t open on Mondays in Barre anyway. But a look around downtown at lunchtime saw a relatively busy Granite City that didn’t seem to be too impacted by the pandemic.
Kevin Eschelbach, president of Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, said he’s seeing signs posted on business doors saying hours will be shortened or a business is closing temporarily.
Eschelbach said restaurateurs are especially concerned given their dependence on foot traffic. Massachusetts recently banned sitting down at restaurants, allowing take-out or delivery only. He said some businesses are shifting to offering delivery or take-out when they haven’t before.
Maria’s Bagels in Barre is now offering delivery for orders over $20 in the Barre area. Morse Block Deli, also in Barre, is offering the same for orders over $40.
In Montpelier, Bear Pond Books is offering local delivery as well as free shipping or backdoor pickup for customers.
Joel Schwartz, executive director of Barre Area Development, said places with lots of office space are going to see the most change, as more and more people are told to work from home. That includes Barre City Place, which houses the Agency of Transportation.
“Generally speaking, there have been a lot of cancellations of meetings, I can tell you that for certain,” Schwartz said.
He said the state is taking the pandemic seriously. He said he wouldn’t have a problem going to his office in downtown Barre or meeting with people, assuming they are being prudent and careful in terms of their health.
Schwartz said he hadn’t heard about any Barre businesses closing down because of the virus, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t. He said some industries, such as those that work with food, or granite workers, already have strict environmental controls in place, like having to wear a respirator in a granite shed.
“So they may not necessarily feel that they’re impacted the same way. I do think it is business-specific,” he said.
Barre has kicked off a marketing campaign called Barre Rock Solid in an effort to bring in more people. Schwartz said the pandemic hasn’t stopped them from promoting Barre and working on the campaign, but the timing of things will be stretched out or pushed back.
“After all, if we’re trying to attract people to Barre and they’re not traveling, that may be a wasted resource at this point in time,” he said.
Schwartz said no one knows how this is going to play out, but the hope is things will go back to normal in a couple months. He didn’t see any businesses closing permanently due to the pandemic, and if they do they were likely on shaky ground before the virus hit. He said lenders and sources of capital are going to be very patient given the current business environment.
Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, said several businesses there have closed down temporarily. That includes Grateful Yoga, Notion Fabric & Craft, Capital Kitchen, Onion River Outdoor, Bohemian Bakery and Botanica Florals.
With schools closed, Groberg said business owners are figuring out their own child care as well as what their employees need.
“They are trying to figure out how to make it work during a very difficult time,” he said.
He said businesses are offering multiple ways for customers to support them, including shopping online or over the phone. That also includes gift cards. He said people can buy gift cards now that they will use later so the business has that money to use now.
