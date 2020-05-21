MONTPELIER – A financial storm may be brewing for school districts around the state, but members of the Montpelier Roxbury School Board were told Wednesday night they’ve got a reasonably sturdy umbrella.
After flagging more than $610,000 in savings – some admittedly more speculative than others – Superintendent Libby Bonesteel spoke with some confidence about the fiscal stability of a school district that is suddenly operating in “the land of the unknown.”
“We are in a very solid place going into a very uncertain future financially and we probably have way more flexibility … than many districts across the state,” she said.
Though it came even as a school year that was interrupted by a global pandemic is coming to a chaotic close and there appear to be nothing but question marks with respect to what school will look like in the fall, Bonesteel’s cautiously optimistic assertion isn’t without justification.
The two-town district Bonesteel is responsible for running carried a sizable surplus – nearly $890,000 – into the current fiscal year and it doesn’t appear the COVID-19 crisis will put a dent in it.
In fact, Bonesteel told board members, the reverse appears to be true.
With barely a month left in a fiscal year that will end on June 30, board members were told “conservative estimates” suggest the fund balance will swell by about $240,000.
Bonesteel virtually walked board members through those “real” savings.
Bonesteel explained the mid-year retirement of one instructional assistant and the death of another saved $50,000 because neither position was filled and the district received a credit of $50,000 from its busing company because student transportation was ended when in-person instruction was suspended in March.
Due to a medical issue there was a bumpy transition in school resource officers that Bonesteel said saved the district $27,000.
Spring sports and other co-curricular activities never happened saving the district another $30,000 and Bonesteel said the district spent $25,000 less than anticipated on books, $25,000 less on supplies and $20,000 less on field trips.
Bonesteel said the district gave up trying to fill a half-time custodial position at Roxbury Village School that opened up in the middle of the year and, using existing personnel, was able to save another $14,000.
There have been unanticipated costs associated with the district’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, but Bonseteel is currently predicting they will essentially be offset by yet-to-be-quantified heating and utility savings that can be traced to four mostly dormant school buildings.
School Director Andrew Stein said if that forecast holds the district’s cash reserves will increase from 3.5 to 4.5 percent of its $25.3 million budget.
“This isn’t the time you want to add to your fund balance to really pad your reserves, but we know heading into next year and the year after that we’re going to have some very difficult financial waters to navigate so we can use this then to navigate those,” he said.
Stein got no argument from Bonesteel or Business Manager Grant Geisler.
“That is exactly the story we want to tell,” Bonesteel said.
“This is why we build a fund balance,” Geisler agreed. “For something dramatic.”
Bonesteel went on to identify more than $370,000 in potential savings that could be realized during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
At least one will be.
The budget approved by voters in March included $10,000 more than will actually be needed to cover the cost of the school resource officer.
Bonesteel said opting not to fill the two instructional assistants positions would save $73,000 and abandoning plans to hire a half-time custodian for Roxbury Village School would save another $28,000.
The biggest potential savings – $150,000 – would involve strategically deferring capital improvements that aren’t safety-related.
Scrapping plans to hire a weekend custodian would save $20,000 and Bonesteel noted perceived need – expanding community access to the schools – probably won’t be allowed as long as concerns about COVID-19 are still lingering.
The other two possible areas of savings reflect the level of uncertainty associated with the coming school year.
If field trips aren’t allowed – and Bonesteel said that’s a good bet for at least part of the school year it would save $60,000.
Bonesteel said fall sports are also a “big question,” though she described that $30,000 as “the weakest potential savings” on a list that was $371,000 long.
Stein said if only half of those savings are realized it would push the district’s fund balance to 5.2 percent of the budget voters approved in March.
However, Geisler warned those savings could quickly be eroded, citing busing as a potential wildcard, particularly if social distancing guidelines are still in place when schools reopen.
“That’s one of the big unknowns,” he said.
Board members, who had discussed expanding busing to include middle school students openly wondered whether eliminating transportation for all but students from Roxbury might make sense. They quickly concluded that conversation was premature.
With lawmakers wrestling with how to replenish Vermont’s pandemic-depleted education fund, Bonesteel acknowledged the possibility of the state “clawing back” 5 percent of education spending that would otherwise be due to the district is real, but it is something the district could absorb.
“We will be able to do that even without the savings,” she said.
Bonesteel said the district is planning to invest $30,000 in Chromebooks to bolster its remote learning capabilities and she expects there will be other COVID-19 expenses that are being separately tracked for reimbursement purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.