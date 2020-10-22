MONTPELIER — The system is fragile, its staff is “shaken” but “resilient,” and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel told an appreciative School Board she’s learned a lot about the protocols for handling a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the last week.
That was Wednesday night.
Twenty-four hours later, the uncertain ground had shifted again when Bonesteel sent an email to parents announcing that yet another COVID case had been confirmed at Union Elementary School — it’s seventh in barely a week — and the school would shuttered as a precaution today.
“Unfortunately we have another positive case in a community member at Union Elementary School,” Bonesteel wrote Thursday night. “This is tremendously difficult news to deliver. Tomorrow the entire school of UES will be going virtual to give family and staff a chance to take a breath.
“Tomorrow” is now “today,” Union Elementary is closed and Bonesteel has an early morning meeting with officials from the state Department of Health, which will launch another round of contact tracing immediately after.
“There are no connections to other community members and this positive case in our other school buildings,” Bonesteel wrote, vowing to provide more information as soon as she could.
The head-spinning development came just on the heels of Wednesday night’s virtual board meeting during which Bonesteel briefed board members on a situation that required swift action, had come into sharper focus in recent days, and didn’t require a massive disruption in the school system that serves pre-K-12 students in Montpelier and Roxbury.
It easily could have, and did a day later justifying Bonesteel’s decision to steer clear of using the word “contained” when explaining to board members there was no evidence that what was initially reported as two cases of COVID-19 in one the “pods” at Union Elementary School last week had spread beyond that classroom.
At that point there wasn’t.
The number of confirmed cases in the pod, which is now learning remotely, has since ticked up to six and been linked to a broader outbreak — 34 cases — tied to the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center.
Initially, there wasn’t believed to be any connection between the school on Park Avenue and the skating rink at the base of Gallison Hill Road, but thanks to contact tracing, that changed earlier this week.
The good news, Bonesteel told board members Wednesday, is that the pod model and other “risk mitigation strategies” developed over the summer appear to have worked as intended.
“While other schools in the state are having to close down entire schools, or entire grade levels, we had to close down one pod that influenced … 12 kids … and three adults,” she said. “Our pod system worked the way it was supposed to work and we didn’t have to disrupt the education of hundreds of kids.”
Then came Thursday and a development that prompted Bonesteel to interrupt the education of hundreds of kids while the state drills attempts to isolate the latest case.
Things sounded better, but not great, on Wednesday.
While this isn’t the district’s first brush with COVID — a staff member was diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus as schools were shutting down in the spring — Bonesteel candidly told board member it had a more pronounced effect now that in-person instruction has resumed.
“Our staff is shaken,” she said. “Our house of cards is wobbling a bit and a good stiff breeze could potentially knock it over, but it’s still standing at this moment in time.”
That closing caveat was prophetic because while three of the district’s four schools opened today, the fourth didn’t and the anxiety level that had begun to ease got a fresh jolt heading into the weekend.
It isn’t yet clear that will shake the trust in the safeguards that were built into the system before schools reopened — trust Bonesteel said Wednesday appears to be shared by parents.
Despite alarming news there were confirmed cases of COVID at the school — first two, then six — Bonesteel said the attendance rate at Union Elementary experienced a barely perceptible dip, from 95% to 93%.
“Families are trusting our pod structure,” she said, suggesting state health officials have repeatedly assured her the district has taken appropriate steps to prevent the spread of a highly infectious disease.
The district learned of the first confirmed cases last Wednesday, but Bonesteel said the state initially instructed them not to identify which of the district’s four schools was involved.
That was a source of consternation among some parents and staff, but one Bonesteel said was alleviated the following day after a detailed interview with the state’s contact-tracing team. Among the things the team wanted to know was the size of the school and as soon as that information was provided, Bonesteel said she was given permission to identify the school.
Though it has occasionally been a challenge, Bonesteel said she has sought to provide as much information as soon as possible.
School Director Emma Bay-Hansen said those efforts had not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
Bonesteel said she also received a crash course in “close contacts” and contact tracing, and tried to react, but not overreact, to the cases at Union Elementary. That often, but not always, involved following the state’s advice.
Bonesteel said the decision to shutter the single pod at Union and temporarily transition that class to remote learning was in keeping with the state’s recommendation. However, while the handling of siblings of those in the affected pod, most of whom could not be considered “close contacts” under the state’s definition, was not.
“Out of an abundance of caution we asked families to keep siblings (of the quarantined children) at home once we put the pod in quarantine,” she said. “We were told we didn’t have to do that by the Department of Health but we did it anyway because we knew it would make our community and our teaching staff feel better.”
Without knowing what Thursday would bring, Bonesteel told board members the next hurdle is the holidays and the administrators have agreed to double down on the state’s strong suggestion people forego traveling this year to prevent the possibility of creating more COVID outbreaks.
“Our staff is very nervous about families traveling (over the holidays),” she said.
A letter encouraging families to stay close to home this year will be sent out, along with a survey inquiring about travel plans and reminding parents of potential quarantine requirements depending on their destination.
Chairman Jim Murphy said he hoped parents would heed those warnings.
“It’s really important the community do all it can,” he said.
In other business Wednesday, board members were asked to explore the potential for launching a language immersion program and agreed to expand and then appoint a committee that will evaluate the merits of continuing to employ a school resource officer.
Summer-long calls for the elimination of the officer’s position prompted the board to recently propose creating a 14-member committee to consider the question. Board members agreed to add a 15 member and after considering the 21 applicants in executive session approved the appointments.
Murphy, Bay-Hansen and School Director Mara Iverson were appointed as the board’s three delegates, Jay Ericson will represent the City Council and Tony Facos, who retired as Montpelier’s police chief over the summer, will represent is former department on the panel.
The committee will also include a pair of school administrators — Jen Wall Howard, assistant principal at Montpelier High School and Pierre Cotton, assistant principal at Main Street Middle School — and two faculty members — Amanda Payne, a high school guidance counselor, and Sue Koch, who teachers first grade at Union Elementary.
Three students — Zach Henningsen, Edie Donofrio and Eliana Moorhead — and three community members — Joan Javier-Duval, William Alexander and Kathryn Nunnelley — were also appointed.
The board had hoped a majority of the committee’s members would be identify as members of “marginalized groups” and Murphy said, thanks to a diverse pool of applicants, 60% of them do.
