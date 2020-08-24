MONTPELIER — Eager to resume meeting in person, but unwilling to sacrifice online audiences that have routinely surpassed the ones they attracted before COVID-19 forced them to start meeting virtually, some municipal and school boards in central Vermont have sought a suitable hybrid solution.
So far? No good.
That has been the case in Barre where city councilors still haven’t yet tried it, but two other panels have. The Development Review Board went first and problems that surfaced during a hearing that was held at Alumni Hall with a remote option for some participants resurfaced last week when the Transportation Advisory Committee encountered similar issues during its first hybrid meeting. Those in the room could hear each other, and the same was true of remote participants. However, those who attended the session in different ways often had trouble hearing each other.
The Berlin Select Board encountered similar issues with a hybrid format when it resumed in-person meetings and has come as close as any board to ironing out those wrinkles.
It’s not because the board in Berlin is technologically savvy, but because its meetings haven’t attracted dozens of remote participants interested in weighing in.
The same isn’t true in Montpelier, where both the City Council and the School Board have seen participation spike in the virtual meeting format and view maintaining that interactive component as a priority as they discuss the prospect of returning to in-person meetings.
The one time the School Board has experimented with a hybrid meeting it was less than successful – a fact members agreed last week argued against trying it again for now.
At a time when the board is asking teachers and students to return to the classroom, members acknowledged returning to meeting in person would be something of show of solidarity. However, optics aside, members agreed one of the benefits of their virtual sessions has been the number of people who have routinely participated remotely.
Everything else being equal, school directors agreed the level of citizen engagement is something they would like to figure out how to preserve before shifting back to a face-to-face format.
Based on the board’s earlier experiment making the change now could sacrifice a meaningful mechanism for engaging the public. It is why board members, who said they are anxious to meet in person again aren’t necessarily in a rush to make that happen.
The board tabled the discussion of the issue until administrators could address the technical difficulties experienced during its last in-person meeting. That, members agreed, was a lower priority than getting an unconventional school year off to the smoothest possible start.
The Montpelier City Council might blaze the trail.
On Wednesday, the council will consider administrative proposals responding to several members desire to resume in-person meetings. Like school directors, councilors included a caveat. Their shared hope is that making the transition won’t disrupt the virtual meeting format that has allowed many more residents to attend their twice-a-month meetings than could safely fit in council chambers at City Hall.
That is something the council doesn’t want to lose – particularly at time when many residents might skip the meetings if their physical attendance was required.
The plans councilors will be presented attempt to preserve that convenience, understanding that drawing a crowd to a public meeting in City Hall at this time wouldn’t be wise and – given social distancing guidelines – likely not possible.
The council will either have to spread out, with some members abandoning the dais in favor of the table that faces it. City Manager Bill Frasier and City Clerk John Odum would likely have to do the same, with one of them seated off to the side. The camera wouldn’t capture all of them, but the hope is the Zoom teleconferencing app will allow residents to attend remotely.
The hurdle other communities haven’t been able to clear is getting the two formats to function in a way that all participants can hear what is being said at all times.
The hope is that Orca Media can assist with microphone placement in a way that makes that happen.
Councilors will also be presented with a time-sensitive alternative that would enable everyone to sit in their normal seats separated by Plexiglas partitions. The cost of those partitions could be reimbursable with federal COVID funds if they are ordered before Sept. 4.
If the council picks a plan to begin hybrid meetings as some, including Mayor Anne Watson, have said they are ready to, school officials will be watching to see whether they can do the same.
