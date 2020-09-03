MONTPELIER — A School Board that was told it can expect a $700,000 surplus won’t leave seven students stranded in Roxbury in order to save money that was budgeted for a bus.
In a decision that went down to the wire, school directors agreed during their virtual meeting Wednesday night now isn’t the time to pinch pennies at the expense of a handful of families in rural Roxbury.
Board members agreed it wasn’t about the math, it was about “equity” and keeping promises to families who had no reason to believe they would be required to get their children to and from Roxbury Village School when buses will still be rolling in Montpelier next week.
The School Board was solidly on the side of those families on a night when the numbers weren’t.
Two weeks after being asked to quantify potential savings associated with sidelining the Roxbury bus during a school year that is now days away from starting, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel reported back.
According to Bonesteel, the district would save nearly $43,000 of the $57,000 it budgeted by dropping a 77-passenger bus, which at last count, will pick up seven students from six families.
“Transporting seven kids for $57,000 is an exorbitant cost,” Bonesteel said, suggesting she wouldn’t be doing her job by not flagging the potential savings.
Projected surplus aside, Bonesteel said the district was “about to hit a financial cliff” due to economic uncertainties associated with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and seizing reasonable savings might make sense.
Bonesteel said the problem couldn’t be solved by doling out gas cards because, from the families perspectives, the issue is “time” not money.
“The challenge is they need a ride to school,” she said.
That sentiment was expressed earlier in the evening by a couple of Roxbury mothers.
Melissa Rutter and Kimberly Cruickshank didn’t say they were among the families currently relying on the school bus, both women said that need would be real and unavoidable if and when they are no longer able to work from home.
Rutter said her pre-COVID morning commute made the bus indispensable and suggested eliminating the bus would be an extreme hardship for Roxbury families.
Though the numbers seem small, Rutter said a significant percentage of the pre-K-4 school’s 31 students relied on transportation provided by the district.
Absent an alternative that would satisfy the needs of all families, board members said they weren’t prepared to eliminate the bus in Roxbury while continuing to provide transportation to students in Montpelier.
Board members Mara Iverson and Emma Bay-Hansen said they were concerned about equity and unconvinced that the district offering to cover the cost for parents dropping their children off early at a school-based childcare would meet the needs of parents.
“I personally support using the $42,000 that’s already committed to get kids to school,” Iverson said.
That quickly emerged as the consensus with School Director Jill Remick describing the school bus as a “lifeline” for parents that shouldn’t be severed in trying times.
“I don’t care if it’s three kids,” she said. “If we’re going to be asked to cut the budget … I’d like to start somewhere else.”
School Director Ryan Zajac, whose two children are among the seven signed up to ride the bus, suggested their might be a cost-saving middle ground.
Zajac said the morning run is crucial for working parents, but many children participate in the after school program and afternoon ridership is typically much lower. He said eliminating the afternoon run might meet parents needs and save the district some money.
Bonesteel said she would explore that idea with the district’s bus company and instruct them the Roxbury bus will be running this year.
In other business, board members were told the district will carry a sizable surplus into an uncertain budget cycle, picked up 79 new students and counting over the summer and is scrambling to fill several positions heading in to the new school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.