EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board has expedited the approval process for $300,000 in purchases believed to be necessary to help ensure schools can open safely in the fall even as its members openly wrestled with whether that is possible in a pandemic.
There wasn’t consensus on the latter question as one board member worried many parents might opt to keep their children home if in-person instruction resumes next month and another said he would likely be one of them.
On a night when board members briefly debated whether it should abandon remote meetings if it expects students and teachers to return to classrooms they left under state order in March, COVID-19 was front and center.
Two weeks after agreeing to hire a COVID-19 coordinator and an additional full-time nurse at an unbudgeted cost of roughly $165,000, board members cleared the decks to spend nearly twice that on equipment, supplies, software and staff they were told will be needed for the six-school system to safely reopen.
At least one of those unbudgeted expenses – temperature monitoring systems for four of the district’s seven buildings – is expected to far exceed the $15,000 threshold that typically requires board approval.
According to estimates, the monitoring systems could collectively cost more than $80,000, prompting a request the board authorize its finance committee to award bids for COVID-related purchases that range in price from $15,000 to $100,000.
The board did and, in addition to giving the committee the power to act on their behalf, they authorized Superintendent Bryan Olkowski to spend up to $300,000 on the pandemic-inspired shopping list.
School Director Stephen Looke said he would be paying close attention.
“I’m strongly encouraging very wise choices,” he said.
School Director Jonas Eno VanFleet appreciated the guidance, but noted now wasn’t the time to be “penny wise and pound foolish.”
“Let’s get kids back to school safely,” he said, later admitting he’s not convinced that is possible.
The concession came after School Director Dorothy Naylor predicted many parents will choose to keep their children home when school re-opens and the district better be ready to serve them remotely or risk losing the revenue they generate.
Superintendent Bryan Olkowski said fresh state guidance opened the door hybrid learning, and while he wasn’t prepared to discuss just hours after its release, it created a potential option for families who choose to keep their children home.
Unless something changes Eno VanFleet said he will probably be one of them.
Eno VanFleet, who lives in Worcester, loves the local school, its new principal and staff, said absent a “credible and overwhelming testing regimen” his fourth-grade son will likely stay home.
“Without that testing, without knowing who is sick with what that decision becomes incredibly difficult and we will probably err on the side of not sending our kid,” he said.
Barely two weeks on the job, Olkowski said the kind of concern expressed by Eno VanFleet was among the many complexities associated with a reopening plan that is busily being worked on, but not yet ready for prime time.
Olkowski said he has advised school administrators to consider the fact that “parents need to go to work” and the district needs to operate within the confines of its budget when crafting the reopening plan.
Looke argued neither should be the top priority.
“Within the confines of what’s safe, we know students are best served in the classroom with a teacher,” he said. “In my mind, that’s the number one thing. I have seen nothing to suggest there is an advantage to not having in-person learning.”
Olkowski said staffing is among the obstacles that will need to be overcome suggested a recent flurry of “leave requests” warranted a closed door meeting with the district’s lawyer, that could be followed by a public conversation of the district’s plans.
Acting on Olkowski’s recommendation, the board agreed to schedule a special meeting next Wednesday at 6 p.m. That meeting, which is expected to include an executive session to obtain legal advice with respect to the pending leave requests, will be conducted remotely.
How the board meets was briefly debated with some, like School Director Chris McVeigh noting what some have argued is something of a contradiction.
“If we are deeming it fit for our students and our staff to be meeting together, we ought to be meeting together as well,” he said.
In addition to pre-authorizing $300,000 in COVID-related expenses, board members authorized Olkowski to spend up to $26,000 on improvements to the central office designed to protect employees during the pandemic.
Board members also approved one big-ticket item that had nothing to do with COVID-19. They awarded a contract to pave the driveway and parking lot at Berlin Elementary School to Avery Excavation Inc.
The company’s $477,518 bid exceeded money that was initially earmarked for the project by more than $126,000. The work was initially part of a pre-merger bond issue, but was dropped by the now-defunct Berlin School Board, in order to bring down the cost of the building project that was ultimately approved by voters.
