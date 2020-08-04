RUTLAND — The Board of Aldermen — or at least most of it — is urging Rutlanders to wear masks.
The board approved a resolution Monday echoing the language of Gov. Phil Scott’s order last week mandating mask use, but not without the dissent of two aldermen.
The resolution was a continuation of a discussion that happened last week in the Charter and Ordinance Committee in which the aldermen present decided against recommending a mandate to the full board and instead to prepare a resolution saying people “should” wear masks in the city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, chairwoman of the committee, said Monday they were overtaken by events two days later by the governor’s order, which mandates mask use in public but has no enforcement mechanism. Mattis said she drafted a resolution that quotes the governor’s order, thanks the people of Rutland who have done their part against the pandemic so far, and appeals to businesses and residents in the city to adhere to the state mandate. She said the resolution’s intent was educational.
“The intent is to encourage cooperation, not confrontation,” Mattis said.
Alderman Sam Gorruso offered the only detailed objections. He recalled the first meeting of the current board, at which Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort discussed the importance of hand-washing and how people should avoid touching their faces.
Gorruso said he sees numerous people touching their faces while fidgeting with their masks, and that neither hand-washing nor face-touching were mentioned in the resolution.
Also, Gorruso expressed an objection to language about wearing masks outdoors.
“If I don’t want to wear a mask outside of my house — I’m on my own property — I’m not going to wear a mask,” he said.
Gorruso said he would vote against the resolution because of his “lack of knowledge and experience” regarding the subject.
“I’m not educated enough, but there are some things I think are missing from it,” he said.
While nobody offered an amendment to add language about face-touching or hand-washing, Mattis made an amendment — accepted by the rest of the board — to add language noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend face shields as a substitute for cloth masks.
Alderman Paul Clifford was the only board member to join Gorruso in voting against the resolution. Clifford commented that it was a resolution rather than a mandate and noted that he wears a mask during his business and other travels, but otherwise said little.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
