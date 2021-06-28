Bishop Christopher Coyne, of the diocese of Burlington, announced the return of the “Sunday obligation” of Mass beginning this holiday weekend.
The decision was announced through a letter to the Catholic community read at Mass during the past weekend.
Each Catholic who has reached the “age of reason” is once again obligated to attend Sunday Mass, according to a press release sent by the Burlington diocese on Monday.
Calls to the diocese for comment on Monday were not returned.
“My hope is that all of us who are Catholics see participation in the Sunday Mass as something we want to do, not something we have to do. It is a sacred obligation we choose in freedom,” said Coyne in a statement. Coyne added that Catholics should “make every effort” to attend Sunday services.
Coyne noted circumstances, such as illness, or injury and challenges because of mobility or age, when a Catholic cannot be present on Sunday.
More recently, concerns about the church members personal safety, due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented in-person services.
The release noted those concerns are present for many.
This month, Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont’s mask mandate and state of emergency after a majority of Vermonters had been vaccinated. However, almost 20% of eligible adults have still not been vaccinated.
Coyne said children who have not been vaccinated and people whose health is compromised, as well as their caregivers, may choose not to attend Sunday Mass.
According to the release, most parishes that have been live-streaming services are expected to continue for those who cannot attend.
“I also urge them to ask for Holy Communion to be brought to them outside of Mass. Simply call your local parish and ask.” Coyne said.
Beth Wolven, financial officer of Grace Congregational Church in Rutland, said the church had resumed live services on May 16.
Wolven said it was difficult to get a sense of whether attendance was back to pre-pandemic norms because attendance is traditionally slower in the summer.
However, she said there is hope that in September more people will be attending regularly.
The first live concert at the church, “The Clash of Gold and Silver,” featuring Bill Keck, Ron Wold, and Alastair Stout, will be July 18 at 4 p.m. The show is free.
Wolven said once a month Grace has an outdoor service when the choir sings.
“It will be our first in-person concert inside. We are quite excited about it,” Wolven said.
The bishop’s order is posted on the internet at vermontcatholic.org/vermont/bishop-coyne-re-establishes-sunday-obligation/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.