MONTPELIER — People of color and those who care for children with high-risk health conditions will soon be eligible for the novel coronavirus vaccine.
At Gov. Phil Scott's regular news conference Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said parents and primary caregivers for children who are too young to be vaccinated and have a high-risk health condition can start signing up for a vaccine appointment Wednesday.
The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven't been approved for people younger than that. Clinical trials are currently underway to see if the vaccines are safe and effective for children.
The state has already made the vaccine available for those with certain high-risk conditions, such as current cancer, heart disease or severe obesity. Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19vaccine to find a list of conditions.
Levine said these children would already have access to the vaccine but for their age. He said it's important to have their caregivers vaccinated so they don't bring the virus into the home and so they don't get sick and aren't able to care for the child.
Also, the commissioner said the state is making a change for those who are Black, Indigenous or people of color (BIPOC). He said the data shows people in that population are at higher risk of being hospitalized when they get the virus. He said that population is lagging significantly behind everyone else in getting vaccinated. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, nearly 37% of the state's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Levine said for the BIPOC community, that number is 22.2%.
In an effort to get more BIPOC people vaccinated, the commissioner said the state has allowed multi-generational BIPOC households to get vaccinated together when a member of that household becomes eligible. He said community-based vaccine clinics have taken place as well.
“Nonetheless, it is unacceptable that this disparity remains for this population placed at higher risk,” he said.
Levine said starting Thursday, all BIPOC residents 16 years old or older and their family members will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine.
Eligible residents are asked to register online for a vaccine appointment at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Appointments can be made at the websites for Walgreens, CVS and Kinney Drugs as well.
Levine said health experts aren't certain why the BIPOC community isn't getting vaccinated as quickly as others, but he said there are some theories. The commissioner said part of it might need more education and guidance, which the state has been providing. He said it might be an issue with access, which is why the state has partnered with other organizations for clinics.
He said the state has done well in combating the spread of the virus, but the focus has been on older Vermonters and the BIPOC community here skews younger.
Anyone who is 40 years old or older can sign up for the vaccine April 5. The 50-plus group started signing up Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.