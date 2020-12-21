BERLIN — All the Select Board wanted for Christmas was a new town administrator. Maybe next year.
An administrative search that was on track a month ago isn't any longer, and a board that had hoped to fill the vacancy created by Dana Hadley's summer-ending retirement is suddenly shopping again.
The town administrator's position Hadley held for 6 years has been re-advertised and the search re-launched after two out of state finalists withdrew from consideration.
There is a new deadline for interested applicants and a new target for the board to hire Hadley's permanent replacement.
The second round of résumés and accompanying cover letters are due by Jan. 25, and board members are hoping their experience with an unconventional hiring process on account of COVID-19 will position them to make a job offer by the end of February
"That's the goal," said Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski, whose regular role is zoning administrator. He's been pulling double duty since Hadley left in August.
Badowski said the new plan is to have the position filled by Town Meeting Day, which is when three of the board's five seats — both one-year terms and a 3-year term, are set to expire. Board members Justin Lawrence, John Quinn III and Angelina Capron now hold those seats.
The board had hoped its new town administrator would be well-settled before the March elections, but that was before both finalists bailed, and the board, which initially requested three finalists, chose not to revisit other candidates short-listed by the committee that included Chairman Brad Towne and Lawrence.
Badowski said concerns associated with relocating families in the middle of the pandemic and the "housing crunch in Vermont," were cited by both finalists for the job.
The result?
At the end of a structured, months-long process that — thanks to virtual interviews — saw a hiring committee narrow a field of 16 applicants to six semifinalists, and later two finalists, Badowski said neither of the favored candidates were willing to take the job.
That would be worse news if the town was rudderless. But Badowski, who is now in his second stint as interim administrator is capable of overseeing the town's operations, effectively enabling the board to start from scratch.
The second search should move more swiftly, partly because the board isn't conducting two of them at once.
Shortly after replacing their retiring road commissioner, the board launched separate searches — one for Hadley's replacement and another to select a successor for William Wolfe, who has since retired as the town's veteran police chief.
Though there was a hiccup at the end, the latter concluded with the hiring of veteran Barre police detective James Pontbriand to take over the helm of the department Wolfe ran for 12 years.
Pontbriand took over just in time to join the hiring committee that narrowed the list of candidates in the running to serve as his next boss from six to two.
Badowski said he expected the board would follow a similar process in conducting the second search.
