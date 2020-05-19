BERLIN – The Selectboard gave the town government “spigot” a twist Monday night, holding its first in-person meeting since being sidelined in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Though four of the board’s five members met face to face – or in most cases mask to mask – during Monday’s hybrid meeting, the one who tried to participate by video conference struggled to hear a thing they were saying.
Board member Angelina Capron wasn’t alone ,and it wasn’t just because the voices of her colleagues were muffled by masks.
Chairman Brad Towne didn’t wear a mask and he was largely inaudible from start to finish, and board member Florence Smith abandoned her mask early on, but became hard to hear as soon as she shut down the device she used to virtually attend the meeting she was at in person. That left one microphone – the one on Town Administrator Dana Hadley’s laptop – to pick up the voices in a meeting room where board members were all sitting at least six feet apart.
Hadley was apologetic, acknowledging the meeting room couldn’t have accommodated many more people while abiding by social distancing guidelines and the video conference component was necessary to comply with Vermont’s open meeting law.
“It’s not satisfactory to meet the way we did,” he said.
Hadley had struggled to up his Zoom game since the board’s first echo-filled virtual meeting on April 6, though that and other acoustical glitches were comical compared to the one that saw Capron attend endure most of the meeting without knowing what was being said before making an early exit.
Hadley was aware of the problem, but couldn’t fix it on the fly. Board members in the room were able to hear each other fine and tended to town business without input from Capron.
Board members, who have had an uneven experience with virtual meetings – they’ve had four in the past two months – decided to meet in person for the first time since March 16 understanding that social distancing guidelines and the size of their meeting room would limit attendance.
Hadley, who was at the meeting, said it was near capacity as board members and staff spread out in a room that might be able to handle 10 people. There were eight in on hand Monday. That list included Towne, Smith and board members Justin Lawrence and John Quinn III, Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle, retiring Road Commissioner Tim Davis, and a cameraman from ORCA Media.
“It was tight,” said Hadley.
The only clearly audible portion of the meeting involved an update on the final design of two stormwater projects delivered by two people who attended the meeting remotely. One of the projects would satisfy stormwater requirements at Berlin Elementary School and the other would address similar issues at at strip mall on the Barre-Montpelier Road.
With limited exceptions – Hadley was sometimes audible – the rest was hard to follow.
Hadley filled in some of the gaps on Tuesday.
Two weeks after flirting with the possibility of temporarily deferring the hiring someone to replace Davis, Hadley said board members decided to ditch an idea that was part of a broader cost-cutting discussion associated with the ongoing pandemic.
When the board last met in person on March 16 it agreed to advertise the vacant road commissioner’s position and on Monday Hadley said members agreed he and Lawrence should vet the six applicants, conduct an initial round of interviews and recommend a finalist. He said the board might conduct a second interview, but the hope is the position will be filled by mid-June – giving the chosen candidate an opportunity to work with Davis before he retires on June 30.
Acting on Davis’ recommendation, Hadley said board members agreed to bypass the bidding process for winter sand and associated trucking expenses in favor of renewing existing agreements.
Hadley said the town will continue to buy sand from Varin’s Gravel Pit in Bolton for $7.75 per yard and pay Newton Construction $6 per yard to transport the material from Bolton to Berlin. The combined expense is roughly $70,000.
Board members also approved the lone bid to repave a 50-foot by 70-foot section of Fisher Road submitted by S.T. Paving of Waterbury. The project is expected to cost roughly $16,000.
Hadley told the board modifications are being made to reopen the municipal offices to the public in a limited fashion are being made, though much of the interaction will occur through a window that was hidden behind the bulletin board in the building’s vestibule.
Hadley said those who enter the building will be encouraged to wear masks and employees will be required to when in the presence of others.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
