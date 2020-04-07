BERLIN — Barely a month after voters handily approved a $3.2 million municipal budget that would add roughly 10 cents to the town’s tax rate, a Select Board concerned about the long-range ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis is seriously considering a self-inflicted 10% cut.
The board’s newest member — John Quinn III — proposed the reduction in a budget he didn’t help prepare as the board’s first virtual meeting was coming to a close Monday night.
Quinn, who was elected on the same day the budget was approved, said he was “dead serious” about exploring ways to ease the property tax burden because what seemed reasonable to voters who approved the spending plan, 609-121, on Town Meeting Day might not be affordable in the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“I realize the budget was approved in March (but) things have changed a lot since March,” Quinn said, urging the board to begin to plan for a 10% reduction in the just-approved budget.
“A lot of businesses in town don’t have any traffic and are going to have a hard time paying their taxes,” he said, suggesting homeowners were not immune to the economic effects of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Quinn said he believed the board needed to take that seriously.
“It’s not going to be super popular, but I think in these times people are having a really hard time paying their taxes … and it’s only going to get harder over the next year.” he predicted. “It’s going to be tough, but I think we need to start to buckle down and figure out how exactly we’re going to do it.”
Board member Flo Smith, who ran the meeting because of the late arrival of Chairman Brad Towne, said Quinn raised some “valid points,” while Towne said he wasn’t averse to warning a more substantive discussion for the board’s next meeting.
“If you’re serious about that there’s no reason we can’t start doing a 10% cut across the board in July,” Towne said, noting the town did carry a surplus — roughly $500,000.
The board has strategically tapped the fund balance before when setting the tax rate in July.
“I hate to spend it down too much,” Towne said of the surplus. “I like to keep some for a rainy-day fund.”
Philosophically, Quinn said, he agreed, but practically, he said it sure looks like rain.
“It’s really good that we have a surplus, we should always have money on hand in case things go really sideways, but it’s going to be really hard for people next year,” he said, welcoming Towne’s offer to put the issue on the agenda.
“The sooner we can start talking about it the better in my view,” he said.
It will likely be a difficult conversation, because a 10% cut would exceed the increase — 7.75% — roughly $235,000 — reflected in the budget voters approved last month.
Town Administrator Dana Hadley said that increase jumps to nearly 9.2% if you add in separately voted special articles that were also approved on Town Meeting Day. Those requests collectively account for about 1 cent of the 10 cent rate hike that was projected in the weeks leading up to Town Meeting Day.
Barring an adjustment, a 10 cent rate hike would add roughly $200 to the tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000. That doesn’t include the 2½ cent rate hike required to finance Berlin’s share of the voter-approved budget for the Washington Central Unified Union School District. The school spending plan would add another $50 to the tax bill for the theoretical $200,000 house.
Nearly half of the municipal spending increase — just over $100,000 — was tied to personnel costs associated with the local police department.
Board members were told the coronavirus crisis derailed the training of two recently hired officers who had attended the Vermont Police Academy when in-person instruction was suspended. Hadley said those officers — Chris McLaughlin and Anthony Parker — did obtain their part-time certification and will complete their full-time certification with the academy reopens. Until then, he said, they will be able to assist the department.
The board deferred a decision on whether to repair or replace its grader pending receipt of a recent inspection of that expensive piece of machinery and tabled action on extending its current gravel contract with North East Materials Group. Due to confusion involving the board’s first meeting conducted using the Zoom video conference app a planned discussion with members of the Public Works Board did not occur.
Selectman Justin Lawrence said he is eager for that conversation given questions he has about decisions the Public Works Board made during its first virtual meeting last month. At that meeting the board responsible for overseeing municipal water and sewer systems approved a 150% increase in the town’s sewer allocation fee, agreed to start charging for previously granted sewer capacity that hasn’t yet been connected to the system and to install a master meter at a local mobile home park.
At the time, members conceded the latter two decisions might be unpopular with some and Lawrence said Monday he is eager to hear an explanation. Due to the mix up, the discussion was deferred until the board’s next meeting.
