BERLIN — It won't be on the ballot in March, but the Select Board is thinking about reviving a twice-defeated alternative tax that would be a major source of new revenue in a community that is facing some significant infrastructure investments.
The possibility of again asking voters to approve a local option tax surfaced Monday night while board members were discussing Town Clerk Rosemary Morse's pandemic-related recommendation they cancel what little remains of Berlin's traditional town meeting in favor of voting everything by Australian ballot in March.
Board members unanimously approved that recommendation even as Chairman Brad Towne lamented the lost opportunity to make the case for one, or more, local option taxes.
"The first thing you've got to do is you've got to have a soap box ... and that was town meeting," Towne said.
Others were less concerned about the loss of an open forum that doesn't draw the crowd it once did.
Selectman Justin Lawrence said he was confident he could make its case using social media and Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski suggested the board consider retaining a consultant to crunch the numbers and prepare a YouTube presentation that could be widely distributed.
"I really think that a relatively inexpensive, professionally developed case for this would be very prudent," he said.
It was clear from the brief conversation that board members are interested — some more than others — in a tool to raise revenue by charging a 1% tax on everything from routine retail sales, rooms and meals and alcohol.
What wasn't clear was whether the board is exclusively interested in the 1% sales tax voters rejected, 492-165, during the August primaries in 2016 and, 351-121, on Town Meeting Day in 2001.
Following failed attempts of their own, officials in neighboring Barre and Montpelier have since persuaded voters to impose a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol while skipping the sales tax that has historically been favored by officials — if not voters and retail businesses — in Berlin.
Board members agreed it will be crucial to make the case for a local option tax proposal that would require a voter-approved charter change.
According to state law, charter changes must be decided by Australian ballot. The deadline for warning the first of two required public hearings on charter changes scheduled to be voted on Town Meeting Day is Jan. 1 and Badowski said Tuesday the board has no plans to meet that deadline.
"They haven't gotten into any of the details yet, but they are interested in the concept," he said.
That was evident Monday night.
"I'm a huge proponent for it," board member Florence Smith said. "I think it will be very beneficial for the town and for residents. It's just a matter of pulling the data together and getting it communicated in an informative way."
Badowski said that's where outside assistance could prove useful and while he offered to reach out to Brandy Saxton, the consultant who assisted the Planning Commission in preparing the town's pending application for a designated "new town center," Smith said enlisting the assistance of former board member Jeremy Hansen could be useful.
Though his efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, Hansen handled most of the outreach in the run-up to the failed 2016 vote.
Representatives of the Berlin Mall and the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce were among those who successfully lobbied against the proposed 1% sales tax four years ago citing a fragile retail economy and expressing concern about giving local shoppers any reason to take their business elsewhere.
It was a winning argument at the time, but local option taxes enacted in other communities now have a longer track record, creating an opportunity to explain what effect, if any, the extra 1% has had on consumer behavior and how the money raised has been spent.
Towne said using concrete examples like a $1.3 million bridge project that is in the works to replace a failed culvert on Fisher Road would be a real-life example of how revenue raised locally could be spent in a way that saves taxpayers money.
Also, there is between $250,000 and $415,000 in costs associated with preparing for infrastructure projects planned as part of the new town center during the next five years with the higher cost of actual implementation — an estimated $11.9 million — to follow.
Projects range from constructing a town green on property owned by the Berlin Mall to constructing a new municipal office building as part of the build-out of the new town center.
The Select Board is tentatively scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed capital plan for the new town center, as well as associated zoning revisions, and the map of its boundaries on Jan. 18.
The schedule for advancing the local option tax proposal isn't nearly as clear. With the March elections off the table, there isn't another scheduled vote in Berlin until Town Meeting Day 2022.
While board members spoke with some urgency about building local support for a yet-to-be-defined local option tax proposal, the only expedited alternative would be to hold a single-issue special election later next year.
Towne said Tuesday that wouldn't be optimal given the two earlier votes that were held in conjunction with regularly scheduled elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.