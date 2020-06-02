BERLIN — The Select Board has again picked sides in a long-running dispute over a short section of Class 4 road, but agreed Monday night it needs more information before deciding how to handle an aging road grader and whether to monetize maple trees in the town forest.
In what sure felt like the old normal the board held its first completely Zoom-free meeting since mid-March on Monday while revisiting a road that has been on its published agenda nearly 20 times in the last three years.
This time the board advanced the ball a bit, agreeing to invest in widening the 385-foot section of Black Road that runs by one residence before dead-ending at another where owner Josh Walker recently added a rental apartment in an adjacent structure.
Over the objections of his nearest neighbors, David and Beth Daut, Walker had sought with some success permission to maintain a portion of the Class 4 road that doubles as his driveway and last year talked the town into plowing and sanding it as part of a one-year winter experiment.
Walker told board members Monday the Dauts’ home is on the market while renewing his months-old request the road be widened to accommodate two-way traffic and suggesting the winter experiment be extended.
Board members, who have discussed reclassifying the road – from Class 4 to Class 3 – but not yet done so, deferred the latter request while granting the former.
Amid reports of fresh friction between Walker and the Dauts who, he said, recently called the police on him after he drove around a lawn care vehicle blocking the road, board members agreed to increase the traveled portion of the road from 12 to 20 feet.
Though Walker offered to assist with the work, which will accommodate two-way traffic, as well as larger emergency vehicles, board members agreed the town should do the work.
Road Commissioner Tim Davis said it won’t be an extensive of expensive project, but it won’t be started before he retires at the end of the month.
Walker, who has persistently sought more liberal use of the two-rod right of way that extends on to the front lawn of the Dauts’ home, was told the road would be widened by October.
The board’s decision to widen the road did not alter its classification ore deal with Walker’s request the town continue to maintain it in the winter.
Board members agreed those issues could be revisited later this year after a policy that is still a work in progress is finalized.
The Dauts didn’t attend Monday’s meeting, but have consistently objected to upgrading the road’s classification, as well as previous attempts to widen the traveled way.
Although the board picked a path with respect to the width of Black Road, members said they aren’t remotely sold on the need to replace the grader and need more information before agreeing to lease the rights to tapping maple trees in the town forest as a new way to raise revenue.
Board members agreed the 13-year-old grader is an essential piece of highway equipment that likely needs repairs. However, they said they want to double check a recent oil test that raised a red flag, want to see an itemized list of repairs Davis said would cost more than $50,000 and want hard quotes from companies for a new piece of machinery.
Replacing the grader could cost as much as $300,000 and board members said the scant information supplied to date didn’t justify that expense, or even a lease to purchase option that was pitched as an alternative by Davis.
Chairman Brad Towne told Davis to change the oil and filter and retest the oil, which showed excessively high levels of copper and said the board would benefit from being able to review an itemized list of suggested repairs and quotes from the short list of manufacturers who sell graders.
“Get a firm price so we know what we’re talking about,” Towne said.
Board members said they also needed to know more about an unsolicited request to lease the rights to tap maple trees in the 404-acre town forest.
Town Administrator Dana Hadley said the request was made on behalf of a sugaring operation that has a similar lease arrangement in Northflield. The town forests in the neighboring communities abut each other and the sap lines that serve a sugaring operation on Turkey Hill Road in Northfield could be extended into Berlin.
Hadley noted J.C. Earle, who serves on the town’s conservation commission had suggested tapping the trees would reduce their future lumber value.
Board members said they were intrigued by the possibility of generating annual revenue through an agreement and expressed interest in reviewing the Northfield agreement.
Contacted Tuesday Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz said the local sugar-making operation pays $1.25 per tap for roughly 6,000 taps on trees located in steep section of the town forest that doesn’t lend itself to recreational use. The agreement generates an annual payment of more than $8,000.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
