BERLIN — When it comes to “flattening the curve” in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, the Select Board is firmly focused on the town’s tax rate and easing the burden on Berlin property owners affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
During a Monday night meeting conducted by video conference board members discussed trimming as much as 15% from the bottom line of the $3.2 million budget that was approved by voters last month.
Scheduled at the request of Selectman John Quinn III, the conversation raised more questions than it answered. How, where and how much to cut the budget were among them. So was Chairman Brad Towne’s worry the board might be jumping the gun by entertaining “abrupt changes” to the just-approved spending plan during a period of economic uncertainty.
“One of the things that’s unknown is how long (it will take) to come out of this,” Towne said. “We may be a month behind, we may be six months, we may be a year behind. It’s just hard to tell until we get more information.”
Towne aired his concern during a discussion that covered a lot of ground. It shifted from exploring the merits of a “spending and hiring freeze,” to potentially postponing projects and equipment purchases. Before it was over, Quinn had suggested town employees — from unionized members of the police department to the road crew — be offered to opportunity to take a job-saving pay cut.
“Layoffs are a last resort for me,” he said.
In a town with a $1 million annual payroll, Quinn said securing a 10% pay cut would save $100,000 and could keep everyone working.
“It’s just an idea,” he said.
It wasn’t one that generated much immediate interest, though a majority of the five-member board said steps should be taken to insulate taxpayers in the months ahead.
Board member Florence Smith said she was “leaning toward a 15% cut.” She said she could be persuaded to consider a more modest reduction, but wasn’t prepared to do nothing.
“We are in unprecedented times right now,” she said. “We should seriously consider a cut given the situation we’re in.”
Selectman Justin Lawrence agreed budget reductions will be necessary, but identifying them could be a challenge.
Lawrence wondered aloud whether public safety could be preserved while reducing personnel in the police department. Policy Chief William Wolfe said the department is already running a man down through August and said cutting a position would jeopardize the safety of his officers and the community.
The response prompted Lawrence to pivot to $45,000 that was budgeted for a new police cruiser that hasn’t yet been ordered.
“I think it would be worth taking a look at ... everything even down to that detail even if it’s a short delay,” he said. “I really fear for everybody in town.”
Quinn suggested Town Administrator Dana Hadley, Wolfe and Road Foreman Tim Davis review their respective budgets with an eye toward cutting costs by 10%. Also, he suggested Hadley evaluate every purchase and project to make sure they are essential.
Hadley said that was a reasonable request, but warned the board short of laying off employees cutting 10% to 15% from the budget probably wasn’t practical.
“I honestly don’t think we have an awful lot of wiggle room,” he said.
Hadley said plans to replace a failing culvert on Richardson Road could be delayed, repaving a section of Granger Road could be deferred and plans to refurbish and reopen the bridge on Lovers Lane could be all be scratched without hitting the 10% target.
Towne echoed that assessment expressing concern about the prospect of eliminating positions.
“We don’t have a surplus of labor,” he said, noting that while Davis is retiring the search for his replacement is underway and he couldn’t envision the town getting by with a three-member road crew.
Concerned about the prospect of cutting a budget that is heavy on “fixed costs” and light on discretionary spending, Towne said abandoning projects such as the planned replacement of the culvert on Richardson Road might backfire if the culvert fails and families can’t get to their homes.
“There’s more than one way to suffer,” he said.
The board made no decisions and has asked Hadley for more information before revisiting the issue at its May 4 meeting.
Hadley told board members Berlin’s revenue forecasts haven’t been rocked by the pandemic like those in neighboring Barre and Montpelier. Both larger communities are losing substantial parking revenue, rental income and revenue generated by programs they have had to cancel or suspend. Berlin doesn’t have that money to lose, though Hadley is estimating revenue generated by the clerk’s office and zoning department will be off about $10,000.
Hadley said it is more difficult to predict how pronounced an anticipated spike in delinquent taxes might be, and it isn’t clear whether money the town receives through the various Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreements will be reduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.