BERLIN — The Select Board got its first peek at what a self-inflicted 10% budget reduction might look like as members continue to wrestle with how to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The list of cuts amounts to more than $326,000 and, if fully implemented, would trim roughly 6 cents from the 9-cent municipal rate hike associated with the $3.25 million budget voters approved during Berlin’s pre-pandemic Town Meeting Day elections.
Town Administrator Dana Hadley said he intentionally steered clear of salary adjustments when compiling the list with the assistance of Police Chief William Wolfe, Road Superintendent Tim Davis and Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle.
That said, the list does reflect the potential to delay filling a vacancy in the police department for six months for a projected savings of $40,000 and waiting until Nov. 1 to hire a successor for Davis, who is scheduled to retire June 30.
Hadley said six candidates have applied for the soon-to-be-vacant road supervisor’s position, and Chairman Brad Towne was openly wary of running with a three-man road crew through the summer and most of the fall to save an estimated $29,000.
“All takes is one really good storm and you’re screwed,” he said.
In addition to delaying filling the police department vacancy for six months, the list also proposes deferring the planned replacement of a police cruiser for an additional savings of $45,000.
The single biggest reduction on the list — $125,000 — represents half of the $250,000 that was earmarked as part of the latest attempt to replace a failing culvert on Richardson Road.
Hadley said the need to replace the culvert hasn’t gone away, but he is hoping to land a state grant to help cover the cost. Barring that, he said, the work could be deferred until next year.
“We could probably get another year out of it,” he said.
Hadley said he wasn’t advocating for any of the reductions, but providing them for the board’s consideration at its request.
Though the police cruiser, a $2,300 computer and a $3,000 update of the tax maps were all exceptions, most of the proposed adjustments reduced, but did not eliminate line items.
The list reflects a proposal to pare $25,000 from a $150,000 paving project on Granger Road by focusing on the section between Industrial Drive and Carroll Concrete that needs the most attention.
Other proposed cuts include $15,000 in sand, $10,000 in vehicle fuel, $8,000 in road salt, $5,000 in culvert materials and $1,000 in gravel. Other items on the list include $6,500 in legal fees and $2,500 in building maintenance.
Selectman John Quinn III said the list was a good starting point for a discussion he suggested due to concerns associated with the economic impact on families and businesses as a result to the ongoing pandemic.
“I think we’re on the right track,” Quinn said, suggesting the board review the possible cuts and the budget before making any final decisions.
Isabelle said if the board were to approve all of the cuts it would shave roughly 6 cents from the previously projected tax rate.
Selectman Justin Lawrence said the volunteer fire department has gone through a similar cost-cutting exercise and in an effort to reduce its voter-approved appropriation by nearly 10%. That, he said, would yield an additional $30,000 in savings.
Though town offices have been closed to the public for more than a month, board members expressed interest in the Town Clerk’s Office opening by appointment to accommodate those who require access to records in the town vault.
Board members agreed permitting pre-arranged access to the vault for title searches should entail gloves and masks and the installation of a plexiglass barrier they were told had been requested by Town Clerk Rosemary Morse.
“I think we should be open for records tomorrow if we can be,” Lawrence said.
Hadley said he would speak to Morse about the possibility of an appointment-only arrangement.
Morse, who didn’t attend the board’s virtual meeting, said Tuesday the board closed the town offices to the public and she was fielding requests for information in the vault over the telephone, scanning and emailing materials as needed.
“It’s business unusual,” she said, suggesting when the board reopens the building she’ll reopen her office.
Until then, Morse said she has reservations about allowing anyone into the vault to thumb through the land records.
“How can you sanitize the records?” she asked.
