BERLIN – The police department is suddenly back to full strength, the municipal offices have been closed to the public, the town clerk is self-quarantining and the Select Board is still paying the bills.
“Life is good. Just different,” Chairman Brad Towne mused before Monday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting got under way.
Towne was at least half right.
Although the meeting represented a refreshing return to normalcy with the board tending to mostly mundane business, it was also jarringly different thanks to the coronavirus crisis that is now gripping the state and the nation.
That much was evident before Towne called the session to order and two visitors who had planned to attend to discuss the status of stormwater upgrades participated by telephone instead.
The board’s first stab at “social distancing” likely won’t be it’s last. Although it remains to be seen whether members will embrace the idea of “virtual meetings” – the city council in Barre experimented with that shift Tuesday night and the Washington Central School Board will follow suit tonight – members agreed they probably should “spread out” the next time they meet.
They didn’t Monday night.
Instead, four of the board’s five members settled into what Town Administrator Dana Hadley assured them were freshly “disinfected” chairs around a similarly disinfected table to take care of town business.
It was a familiar scene, that underscored the fact that appearances can be deceiving, because while Towne was waiting for 7 p.m. Hadley was briefing the board on the decision to close the town offices to the public for two weeks – perhaps longer.
That update included word that Town Clerk Rosemary Morse, who returned from a cruise over the weekend, was under voluntary quarantine for the next two weeks. Hadley said Morse enjoyed her trip and hasn’t displayed any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, but agreed to stay away from work as a precaution.
Hadley said Morse’s assistant, Corinne Stridsberg, was working afternoons to keep up with paperwork and taking appointments for those with a pressing need to research town records.
Otherwise the office was open for the town’s small staff, but closed to the public with assistance being provided over the phone or electronically.
Then there was the cameraman for ORCA Media, who while setting up to record the meeting predicted he would have nights free for the foreseeable future.
“This is probably my last paying gig for awhile,” said the man, who bolted for the restroom in the middle of the meaning to contain a cough he later felt the need to explain.
“The coughing was because I swallowed wrong, not because of the coronavirus,” he said moments before the board went behind closed doors to discuss filling a vacancy on the town’s chronically short-handed police department.
When board members emerged from the executive session, Hadley said they did just that – hiring Joseph Carriveau to fill a vacancy on a department that has operated with one – and frequently two – vacancies in recent years.
Carriveau is no stranger to the local police department, which paid to send him to the Vermont Police Academy in 2015 and lost him when he took a job with the police department in Barre in 2017. He resigned from the Barre department later that year, but had maintained his status as a part-time officer in Berlin.
With the department’s two newest members – Christopher McLauglin and Anthony Park – currently attending the Vermont Police Academy Carriveau’s hiring bolsters a full-time rotation that includes Chief William Wolfe, sergeants Mark Monteith and Chad Bassette, and officers David Rhoden, Dan Withrow and Justin Pickel.
Given concerns about the spread of COVID-19 that had Hadley talking about the need to develop a “continuity of operations plan” for the town in the event some of its employees are unable to work, filling the vacant position in the police department was viewed as a prudent move.
Hadley said he would prepare a plan for the board’s consideration at its next meeting, offering a lighthearted defense of the fact one doesn’t already exist.
“It’s my first pandemic,” he said. “I’m new at this.”
For as different as the meeting was in some ways, it was same-old-same-old in many others.
There were visitors. Washington Central School Director Flor Diaz-Smith attended the meeting with Jonathan Goddard to consult with the board over plans to appoint Goddard to fill a Berlin vacancy on her board. The Select Board endorsed that appointment. They also reappointed Matt Levin as the town’s representative to the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District and appointed Eric Chase to the Public Works Board.
Board members welcomed word the town just paid off the oldest of four town trucks – one that was purchased in 2015 – lamented the difficulty of of disposing of abandoned mobile homes at tax sale. They also approved the advertisement for a replacement for retiring Highway Superintendent Tim Davis.
The deadline for applicants is April 17 and Hadley said he hopes the board will be able to make a decision in mid-May. That, he said, should enable the chosen candidate to start work on June 15 – giving them a full two weeks to work with Davis before he retires after serving eight years as the head of the town’s road crew.
Board members also agreed to pay the bills – nearly $300,000 worth – and approved a special events permit for three races sponsored by the Central Vermont Runners. The first of those races – a 10-mile event that begins and ends at Montpelier High School – is set for April 25.
