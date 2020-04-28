BERLIN — In a win-win transaction, the town’s sewer fund will bank a fast $48,000 and Central Vermont Medical Center will save $72,000 by avoiding a looming increase in a one-time allocation fee.
Barely a month after agreeing to boost the volume-based fee from $2- to $5-per-gallon per day starting July 1, members of the Public Works Board were told during their virtual meeting Monday night the hospital was hoping to pay them now in order to avoid paying more later.
Though the fee is typically charged to new developers, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said a recent audit of existing customer accounts revealed CVMC is generating far more wastewater than was initially allocated for the complex.
Badowski said the difference – roughly 24,000 gallons a day – pushed the total for the hospital to 65,480 gallons a day, though only about 41,500 of it had been approved. That, he said prompted the hospital to request the 24,000-gallon-a-day increase before the new rate goes into affect.
It makes a big difference.
Instead of paying $120,000 for the extra allocation the hospital is already using, CVMC will pay $48,000 in what Badowski described Tuesday as a “one-time buy” that coincides with the approval of allocation requests. The hospital complex, which has grown over the years, was “under-allocated” and Badowski said the extra capacity was designed to meet current demands and did not take a recently floated expansion proposal into consideration. That project remains in its infancy.
Board members approved CVMC’s request for additional allocation on a night when they extended the contract for their veteran sewer operator and learned there is some uncertainty about a voter-approved sewer line extension due to a contractor’s concerns about COVID-19.
Although Gov. Phil Scott has taken the first step toward reopening Vermont’s economy amid hopeful signs involving the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Badowski said the low-bidder for the $2.2 million project is taking a wait and see approach.
Badowski said DuBois Construction Co. remains committed to the project, which involves extending the municipal sewer line along the largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North between the intersections of Route 62 and Fisher Road, and expects to complete that work this year. However, it the company is not yet ready to say work will start June 1 as previously planned and wants to see whether Scott’s first “turn of the spigot” produces a pike in COVID cases that prompt a second shutdown.
“DuBois (Construction) can ill afford to start this project and stop it in midstream,” Badowski said, noting the contractor is ordering materials needed to complete the work.
Badowski said construction may yet start on June 1, but the uncertainty has already delayed plans to inform area residents of the impending day-time closure of the affected stretch of Paine Turnpike North. Signs had been slated to go up earlier this month, but that will likely wait until the contractor provides a definitive start date.
Badowski said Tuesday that could shrink the window for advising motorists who regularly travel on Paine Turnpike North that the road will be off limits during the day. The stretch of road includes the Berlin Elementary School, the Berlin Volunteer Fire Station and a branch of the VSECU on one end, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce on the other, and not much in between.
Town officials hope adding municipal sewer to an area that is already served by the town’s water system will help change that. Most of the nearby land is part of Berlin’s “town center” and is strategically located just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
It is unclear how much – if at all – the previously discussed construction schedule will be affected by the questions involving the COVID-19 crisis. Before the pandemic DuBois Construction had planned to start work June 1 and wrap up the project by the end of October.
Board members, who were briefed on the status of the sewer line extension, approved a three-year extension contract extension for Ron Mercier. Mercier has operated the town system for many years and the contract reflects annual increases of 2 percent for him to continue that work.
In other business the board approved an $11,000 contract with Otter Creek Engineering to design the connection of a fourth well to the town’s water system and agreed to defer a proposal that would have created a minimum quarterly charge of $50 for sewer customers.
Board members agreed the latter decision might have merit and could be considered a year from now. However, due to economic uncertainty associated with they pandemic now wasn’t the time to make that that change.
