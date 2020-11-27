BARRE — The municipal portion of Barre’s tax rate would surpass another psychological milestone based on the draft budget now under review.
Even as city councilors digest City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s $12.9 million spending proposal in bite-sized chunks, projections indicate they are staring down a municipal tax rate that would exceed $2 for the first time in the city’s history.
The actual figure is a hair less than $2.01-per-$100 assessed property value and that is a municipal-only estimate. It doesn’t reflect a homestead education tax rate that currently sits at nearly $1.42-per-$100 assessed property value in Barre and could climb an estimated 12 cents based on the $48.5 million budget the School Board is now considering.
If those estimates are close to accurate, a tax rate that barely surpassed the $3-mark in 2016 and has been steadily climbing ever since would blow past $3.50-per-$100 assessed property value next year.
According to Mackenzie’s estimates, the municipal rate hike would be just under 7.2 cents — an increase of about 3.7%.
That is the starting point in a budget-building process that has thus far occurred in weekly installments, with councilors receiving brief overviews of departmental budgets that will continue during its virtual meeting Tuesday.
The draft now on the table is essentially a maintenance budget — one that, with few exceptions, incorporates known or anticipated expenses associated with maintaining the status quo. Negotiated pay raises are reflected in the draft, as are anticipated savings due to a shift in health insurance carriers.
Barring any adjustments, the budget’s bottom line is up nearly $300,000, or just under 2.4%.
Rising expenses are part of what is putting fresh pressure on the municipal portion of the tax rate, but lost revenue is a big part of the story.
While it’s too soon to tell whether the COVID-19 crisis will extend into the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2021, Mackenzie’s conservative revenue projections assume there will be some lingering effects.
“There isn’t much optimism with respect to revenue,” he said Friday.
Mackenzie is budgeting blind, and instead of ratcheting up revenue in several key categories to pre-COVID levels he’s sticking close to those reflected in an emergency mid-year budget adjustment.
Revenue generated by rentals at the Barre Civic Center could bounce back in a big way next summer, but Mackenzie isn’t risking it. His budget contemplates roughly $107,000 in rental revenue — a little less than the revised number that now looks like it might have been overly optimistic and significantly less than the $253,000 that was included in the budget voters approved earlier this year.
In addition to cutting rental revenue by more than half, Mackenzie has dialed down everything from fees to fines and penalties.
With expenses going up and several other revenue sources headed in the other direction, property taxes will need to be raised to continue operating the full-service city based on the budget now under review.
The plan calls for raising nearly $340,000 in new taxes, an increase of roughly 3.75%.
Assuming there will be an average increase in the Grand List, the tax rate required to finance the municipal budget would climb about 8.9 cents — from $1.7839- to $1.8731-per-$100 assessed property value.
Mackenzie has proposed a 3% increase in a separately voted ballot item that provides supplemental funding for street and sidewalk improvements and equipment purchases. The new $380,000 request would add nearly 7.6 cents to the tax rate — an increase of less than half a cent.
For the purposes of the budget exercise, Mackenzie has assumed there will be no increase in traditionally approved special funding requests, which account for nearly 2.7 cents of the tax rate. He has also assumed Barre Area Development Corp. won’t renew its request for $40,000 in funding it received from voters last year and the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority won’t ask for any additional money.
The latter is likely true, shaving rough half a cent from the projected tax rate. Barre Area Development, which last year expressed interest in multi-year support for its Barre Rock Solid Marketing initiative, is less clear. If the organization were to request and receive an additional $40,000 this year it would add 0.8 cents to Mackenzie’s projected tax rate.
Among the other questions beyond Mackenzie’s control is whether the School Board will follow through on a preliminary proposal to eliminate the school resource officer at Spaulding High School.
Councilors, who will hear from Mackenzie, Fire Chief Doug Brent and Finance Director Dawn Monahan about their respective department budgets during their virtual meeting Tuesday, haven’t yet substantively discussed the draft budget.
The council has until January to wrap up its review of the budget, which will be on the Town Meeting Day ballot in Barre next March.
