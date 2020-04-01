BARRE TOWN — Local officials have pushed back the annual election until at least June 2 thanks to emergency legislation.
Last week, the Select Board was told they would have to hold the annual election at its normal date, the second Tuesday in May, because it’s specified in the charter. That’s a problem given the novel coronavirus pandemic and the directive to stay home and stay away from each other.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, Town Clerk Donna Kelty told the board the legislature and Gov. Phil Scott have passed an emergency law in response to the virus that causes COVID-19, and it includes language allowing the town to postpone its election. The board was scheduled to approve two warnings Tuesday, one for the election held by Australian Ballot May 12 and the other for town meeting which is held the week prior to the election, May 6 this year.
Kelty said the board has four options: They could approve the warnings as they are with the option of altering them later; approve the warnings and work with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office to hold the election entirely by mail on its scheduled day; don’t approve the warnings and wait to schedule the meetings later; or set a date now for the postponed meetings.
Kelty cautioned the board the warnings would need to be approved 30 days before the meetings are to be held so that she has time to get the ballots printed and sent out and other logistical issues can be sorted.
Her recommendation, one shared by state officials, was to postpone the meetings.
“Hopefully things will change so that by the end of May, beginning of June maybe some of the restrictions on people being able to get out to actually vote in person may have changed. Maybe they won’t,” she said.
Kelty said she was also concerned about holding the election by mail because it’s never been done before. She said something could get missed along the way, and the election could be challenged.
Another tricky part is the fiscal year ends at the end of June, so the town may not have a budget to work with come July 1 if a vote isn’t held by then.
Kelty said the state Department of Taxes has not been in touch with the town on how to proceed without a budget.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said on one hand setting dates now gives the public definite information, which they may appreciate given how unpredictable this pandemic is. Rogers said on the other hand if dates are set that need to be pushed back down the road, it could be confusing for residents who might not find out when the meetings will actually take place.
Board Chairman Tom White agreed with Rogers’ first point.
“In these times of uncertainty, I think at least setting something for people to reference is reassuring. Letting them know we have some goals. And if something does become fluid and it does have to be amended, then we have to make sure we put in that extra effort (to get the word out),” he said.
The board then unanimously approved holding town meeting May 27 and the annual election June 2. It now has until its regular meeting on April 21 to make any changes to the meetings.
