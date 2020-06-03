BARRE TOWN – Residents overwhelmingly approved the town budget and narrowly approved $40,000 for the “Rock Solid” marketing campaign during a “drive-thru” election, where more than 900 people mailed in their ballots.
The town historically has voted on a budget and elected officers in May, but that had to change due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In April, the Select Board elected to hold a “drive-thru” election instead of the typical election at Barre Town Elementary & Middle School in an effort to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Residents were urged to vote by mail as much as possible, but they did have the option Tuesday of going to the Department of Public Works garage and filling out a ballot in their cars. In total, 1,121 residents voted. Of those, 971 voted by absentee ballot. That’s a significant increase in turnout when 723 residents voted in last year’s local election, most of them in person.
Residents voted 831-249 to approve the proposed general fund of $4,047,821, which is an increase of $259,445, or 3.72%, over the current budget.
According to the town, the largest new item in the general fund is $56,060 for new lights at the softball field. The budget also includes an increase of $34,020 due to the information technology service provider the town uses.
The police department is seeing its full-time wages go up $23,275. This is due to the department filling two open officer positions.
The fire department is seeing a $33,120 decrease because the town has paid off breathing equipment purchased for firefighters.
Residents also approved the proposed highway budget by a vote of 970-137. That budget is $3,180,375, a increase of $79,565, or 2.56%, over the current budget.
The biggest increase in that budget is $28,435 for employee benefits with the bulk of the increase coming from health insurance premiums.
There is also an additional $24,510 for winter maintenance.
There was one contested race Tuesday. Justin Bolduc defeated Melissa Battah 721-321 for a two-year open seat on the town’s Select Board. The seat is open because Board chairman Tom White did not seek re-election. Bolduc has previously served on the town’s Budget Committee.
The Barre Area Development Corporation had asked residents for $40,000 for its “Rock Solid” marketing campaign. Barre City residents approved such a request on Town Meeting day in March by a 2-to-1 margin. But the result was much closer in Barre Town, with the request approved by a vote of 544-538.
Long-time Town Clerk and Treasurer Donna Kelty is retiring next year. So the town asked residents if they wanted to move from an elected treasurer position to an appointed financial director or chief financial officer. The town clerk position would still be elected.
Voters approved the charter change 857-222. The approved budget includes $27,400 for the new position so the person the town hires can work alongside Kelty before she retires.
The only article that didn’t pass was $4,000 for the Barre Heritage Festival. This year’s event has already been canceled because of the pandemic.
Voters also approved $5,500 for Project Independence, but the program that helps older and disabled residents has announced it will not open back up after the pandemic so that money will not be allocated.
