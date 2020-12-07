BARRE — If all teachers in the Barre Unified Union School District wanted for Christmas was a retroactive pay raise, they appear to be in luck, because a contract that took a full year to negotiate is a done deal.
The School Board did its part following a virtual executive session Thursday – ratifying a one-year contract that will allow negotiators to back away from the bargaining table just long enough to stretch their legs.
School Director Gina Akley, chairwoman of the board’s negotiating committee, confirmed a brief breather was in order Monday.
“We did ratify the contract with the teachers,” Akley said days after the board designated her to field questions about a new contract that is nearly six months old.
The contract picks up where the one that expired on June 30 left off, and will run through June 30, 2021.
Akley acknowledged the clock is ticking, and while no dates have yet been set to start a fresh round of negotiations, those discussions will soon need to be had.
“We’re going to have to get right back to bargaining,” Akley said, days after the board capped a process that started last November, spanned two superintendents, was interrupted by a pandemic, and featured a virtual attempts at mediation that was unsuccessful.
According to Akley, the “most significant feature” of the contract is one that remained unresolved following an Oct. 7 session with mediator Ira Lobel.
Akley said the just-ratified contract calls for 3% “new money” for teachers’ salaries that will be distributed according to a previously negotiated salary schedule. That doesn’t mean every teacher will receive a 3% raise paid retroactive to July 1, but it does mean the money available to cover compensation for all teachers will increase by 3% over the earlier agreement.
Attempts to reach Erin Carter, president of the Barre Education Association, were unsuccessful Monday. The association represents roughly 270 unionized teachers employed in the two-town district that includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center. Professional educators who work at each of those schools are covered under the new contract.
Early on in negotiations, which for the first time in Barre involved the use of “interest based bargaining,” Akley said the two sides considered a multi-year agreement. She said uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 crisis effectively took that option off the table while forcing a shift from face-to-face to virtual bargaining sessions before an impasse was declared even as former superintendent John Pandolfo was readying to step down.
Pandolfo had hoped to wrap up negotiations before leaving to accept a new job in Colorado. The transition to Superintendent David Wells coupled with a focus on COVID resulted in a summer-long impasse that Lobel was called in to help resolve in October. While that virtual session wasn’t successful, it helped frame the unresolved issues and set the stage for the subsequent settlement.
