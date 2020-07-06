BARRE — Rose Fortier got a workout on Monday and so, for the first time in nearly four months, did the Barre Area Senior Center.
The center, which abruptly closed in mid-March amid concerns over COVID-19, reopened on Monday to the delight of folks, like Fortier, who is 89 and still active.
How active? Fortier was one of 14 club members who turned out for the “Seniors in Motion” class led by Evalyn Goodrich Monday morning and returned to play a little Pitch after lunch.
It was a familiar double-header for Fortier, whose Monday routine – a little light strength training capped off by some no-stakes cards – was disrupted by the pandemic.
Not any more. The center, which serves more than 400 members in the greater Barre area, is easing back into operation and its immunocompromised director, Jeannie Bone, said there is nothing to fear.
“This place is probably one of the most disinfected places in Barre,” said Fortier, who is happy to have company again in the South Main Street center where she has been readying for the reopening alone.
According to Bone, as soon as Gov. Phil Scott provided a blueprint for reopening the state’s shuttered senior centers, she heard about it from members eager for a return to normalcy.
“They were blowing up my phone,” said Bone, who noted the center moved swiftly to comply with guidelines and cleaning protocols needed to reopen.
Those pieces were all in place Monday morning, when the first batch of members – Fortier included – arrived, signed in, washed their hands and were briefed on the ground rules after being quizzed about any symptoms they might be experiencing at the door.
Bone said the center is doubling down on disinfecting, but the ultraviolet light – the kind used to sterilize operating rooms – hadn’t yet been delivered.
The club, which started offering a takeout version of its Tuesday lunches a month ago, will add a dine in option today, while preserving takeout for those who aren’t yet ready to come back.
Fortier clearly isn’t one of them and Bone, and her basset hound, Annie, who doubles as the club’s “official greeter,” were happy to have the company.
“I’m so excited that they’re back and they have a place to go,” Bone said. “For many people, the social connections are so, so important and the senior center is their home away from home.
Judging from Goodrich’s first class back it was almost like they never left.
Shirley Raboin was starting to feel it a little shortly after the light-weight exercises shifted from leg weights to vinyl dumbbells.
“It’s getting warm in here now,” she said.
When Goodrich noted she’d skipped a second repetition of one of the exercises Edith Harding jokingly suggested she hadn’t.
“They’re heavy the first time,” she said of the weights.
Ginette Parent, who religiously called out “last one” when each of the repetitive exercises was about to end, said she felt the workout.
“My leg feels like Jello,” she said.
Parent wasn’t complaining. Neither were Aline Laperle or Doug Brier who both embraced the healthy workout and all that went with it.
“It helps me with my weight and the socializing with people is good, too,” said Laperle, who plans to show up for square dancing when it returns in mid-September.
“It’s good to get back in shape a little bit,” agreed Brier, who is a three-day-a-week participant.
“It helps you stay alive,” he added, even as participants in the class were busy cleaning their weights and placing them in personalized plastic totes and disinfecting their chairs.
Harding and Raboin were happy to be among them.
The former said she was tired of “cleaning closets” and “pulling weeds” and happy to get “a little exercise and camaraderie.” The latter, who serves on the senior center’s board, echoed that sentiment.
“If I wasn’t here I’d be sitting home in a recliner doing nothing,” she said. “This is just a nice place to be.”
Bone, who supervised as volunteers cleaned their way out of the center following what she said was a successful first day, said while some classes are on break for the summer this month will feature activities ranging from wood carving and cribbage to genealogy and Mah Jong.
The senior center in Barre is among the first in Vermont to reopen. A list of current activities and coming attractions can be found at barreseniors.org
