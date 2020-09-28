BARRE — City officials have picked a path — at least a piece of one — and, provided they can get the state to pitch in, plans of constructing a multi-use path that eventually stretches from one end of the city to beyond the other will lurch forward.
It won’t connect the three segments that have already been built, but it would significantly extend the symbolic one that was constructed when Enterprise Alley was redeveloped in 2017.
Located in the heart of downtown Barre, that segment of a broader regional path, which area officials hope will one day extend from Montpelier through Berlin and Barre to Barre Town, is barely 500 feet long. It is an island in the middle of the city where officials are hoping to extend it in both directions.
But for COVID-19, City Manager Steve Mackenzie said work on a shovel-ready section of path that will run from Enterprise out Metro Way to Prospect Street would now be nearing completion. Instead, he said, public works personnel, who would have been tasked with starting that project over the summer, were furloughed in a successful effort to offset pandemic-related revenue reductions.
Mackenzie said that work been pushed into next year, and the city is hoping a state grant will finance a separate project planned for the other end of Enterprise Alley.
The total cost of the that project, which would run along the southern section of Granite Street from Enterprise Alley to River Street, is estimated at just over $436,000. The state grant the city applied for just ahead of today’s deadline, would cover 80 percent of those costs if approved.
Thanks to the generosity of departed Barre business Charlie Semprebon, Mackenzie said the city has its 20 percent match and has been saving $10,000 a year to maintain and upgrade its bike path using some of the revenue annually generated by a life annuity Semprebon left the city following his death in 2009.
Semprebon, a cycling enthusiast, separately left the city roughly $2.4 million. More than half of that money was spent an a broad assortment of civic projects, ranging from playgrounds to public sculpture. Roughly $1.1 million was reserved to help finance a bike path, for which he left an additional $1 million. Half of that money went to Barre, the community where he was born and raised, and the other half to Barre Town, where he was living at the time of his death.
City officials have leveraged the money to construct a partially grant-funded segment of bike path that runs along Smith Street, between Berlin and Blackwell streets, and to construct the short section on Enterprise Alley.
A third section – Barre’s oldest and longest – was constructed long before Semprebon’s death and runs from Fairview Street, by Barre City Elementary and Middle School and out to Bridge Street in South Barre.
The city successfully leveraged $250,000 in federal funds administered by the state Agency of Transportation in 2013 and that money helped finance the Smith Street project, which was finished two years ago. However, three subsequent attempts to land the highly competitive grants have been unsuccessful.
Mackenzie said those earlier projects were vastly different – and significantly more expensive – than the one recently recommended by a local committee, authorized by the City Council and blessed by the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission before being submitted for consideration by VTrans on Monday.
The application contemplates a project that would involve the construction of 865 linear feet of new path along Granite Street. The path would pick up where the Enterprise Alley segment ends and replace the existing sidewalk that runs along the side of the former granite plant that now houses ReSource, in front of the Old Labor Hall and across the pony-truss bridge that spans the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River before ending where River, Granite and Burnham streets converge.
According to the application, the new 10-foot-wide path would replace a deteriorating four-foot wide sidewalk, require the expansion of the bridge and set the stage for a future segment that would along River Street and connect with the existing Smith Street segment at Blackwell Street.
That $950,000 leg was briefly considered for the purposes of the pending grant application, but officials opted for a more modest proposal that, when paired with the segment on Enterprise Alley and the one planned on Metro Way, would create a continuous path that would run from River Street to Prospect Street.
In addition to creating a multi-use path that would provide easy access to the city’s historic central business district, the path would also create a new link to cultural destinations, like the Old Labor Hall, as well as the nearby campuses for both ReSource and Capstone Community Action.
With match money in hand and a related project in the works, Mackenzie said he was hopeful the city’s latest grant request would be funded – allowing design of the Granite Street segment to begin even as work on the Metro Way leg begins next year.
