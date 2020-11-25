BARRE — Students in the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District won't head back to their classrooms next week. It will be next year, instead.
Citing a "continued spike" in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent David Wells said Wednesday he will extend the ongoing suspension of in-person instruction through Jan. 4.
Students at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center have been learning remotely since Nov. 12.
What was initially planned to be an extended weekend for the district's pre-K-12 students as result of COVID concerns at the time, was subsequently extended through Nov. 30. That plan went out the window with Wednesday's announcement — putting parents on notice that in-person instruction won't resume Monday as previously planned.
"This decision has been made as result of the continued spike in the COVID-19 cases in our schools, Washington County and specifically the greater Barre area," Wells wrote, noting the district has had 16 cases since the school year started.
"We are currently monitoring five active cases," he wrote.
All of those cases surfaced after in-person instruction was suspended two weeks ago, and some could be tied to surveillance testing offered to all Vermont teachers and school staff by the state last week.
Unlike many surrounding districts, students in Barre had received in-person instruction two days a week and remote learning the remaining three days from the start of school through Nov. 12 when all in-person instruction ended.
Wells described the decision to extend the fully remote format into next year as a regrettable but necessary inconvenience.
"The teachers and administrators know that remote learning brings many challenges for families," he wrote. "One of the important factors we considered was providing a stable learning environment while keeping our school community safe."
School Board Chairman Paul Malone echoed that sentiment Wednesday suggesting while Jan. 4 is the new target date to return, he wouldn't be surprised if it was extended again.
"Given all that's going on right now, I'd almost be surprised if it wasn't," he said.
Malone said the district's winter sports teams would presumably be sidelined until in-person instruction resumes even if the state allows practices to start before then.
Given the sharp rise in the number of confirmed COVID cases in Vermont, the state has delayed Monday's planned start of the winter school sports season and is monitoring conditions on a weekly basis. Theoretically, those restrictions could be lifted in the next week or two, allowing teams to practice.
Through this past Sunday the state had flagged only five COVID cases involving students or staff who had been in school while they were infectious and only two of those cases — one at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and the other at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School — had been detected in the previous seven days. There were two older cases at Spaulding High School, another two at the Central Vermont Career Center and one at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Schools aside, Barre (and to a lesser extent Barre Town) has seen a surge in COVID cases in recent weeks.
Though the numbers haven't been updated to reflect case totals for the last week, Barre's case count jumped from 99 to 202 to previous week, and the Granite City is second only to Burlington in terms of total COVID cases confirmed since March.
Barre Town's case count more than doubled from nine to 24 and neighboring Williamstown saw its numbers jump from 24 to 53 cases during that same span. The increase in Montpelier was more muted. It rose from 30 to 45 cases.
