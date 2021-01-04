BARRE – Roughly half of the students in the Barre Unified Union School District on Monday returned to school for the first time since mid-November. The other half will soon get their chance, as the district begins its phased return to in-person instruction.
While most central Vermont school districts picked up where they left off before the holiday break, Barre’s three schools welcomed students back for the first time since a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region prompted local officials to suspend in-person instruction on Nov. 12.
Students returned to centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School, based on the “hybrid” schedules that were used for the first two months of school before being abandoned.
Though there are some key differences between the elementary and high school schedules, both involve students showing up for school on a rotating basis two days a week and learning remotely the other three.
The post-holidays return to school is an important step toward responding to parents who were calling for a more robust in-person option before the district’s pandemic-driven pivot to a fully remote format.
Barring another spike in central Vermont cases, Superintendent David Wells is poised to continue what he has described as a carefully considered reopening plan.
Students settling into their old hybrid schedules are just weeks away from another adjustment, which will mean more time in school and longer school days for most.
That is the plan, though it isn’t one that affects the district’s preschoolers. The district’s youngest students will continue to receive in-person instruction twice a week for the rest of the school year unless schools are closed again.
The phased transition will begin Jan. 19, when students in kindergarten through fourth grade at elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town resume in-person instruction five days a week for the first time since last March when the COVID crisis began.
Wells says making that happen will require staggered start times at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
All of the district’s leased buses will be used to pick up students in Barre Town each day and drop them off in time for an 8 a.m. start. The buses will then be sanitized and sent on a second run through Barre, where students will arrive for school at 9 a.m.
In Barre Town, the school day will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. There will be a shorter day on Wednesday, with in-person instruction set to run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The schedule in Barre will involve the same amount of classroom time, but the school days will start and end an hour later. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday students will be at school from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Wednesday they will attend from 9 a.m. until noon.
On Jan. 25, the district’s fifth- and sixth-graders will be added to the mix, using the same schedules as the younger students.
Due to the district’s inability to meet spacing guidelines for seventh- and eighth-graders at both pre-K-8 schools, those students will continue to attend classes in person two days a week and learn remotely the other three. Starting on Jan. 19 they will have a longer school days – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Barre Town and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Barre – the two days they are physically present in school. Wednesday will remain fully remote as has been the case since September.
Spaulding also is sticking with a hybrid schedule, though it will be modified when the second semester starts on Jan. 27 to provide increased class meeting times.
Under the just-resumed schedule, high school students are in school two mornings a week and learning remotely those afternoons, as well as the other three days of the week. That four block schedule has students attending two in-person classes a day on each of the two days they are in the building. The new schedule shortens the blocks so that students attend all four classes on each of their in-person days, while continuing to learn remotely on those afternoons, and on their three off days.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
