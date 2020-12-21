BARRE – The BOR is back in business and for $100 you can rent an hour of ice time, provided you’re willing to follow state guidelines while using it.
Responding to residents who complained last week that the indoor rink was needlessly shuttered, city officials conferred with the state and have developed protocols that allowed them to reopen the facility over the weekend.
It isn’t business as usual at the BOR, but, then again, it wasn’t even before a surge in COVID-19 cases in central Vermont prompted City Manager Steve Mackenzie to order the facility closed days after it opened last month.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, said most of the rules – from mandatory face masks for all who enter to a prohibition on the use of locker rooms – remain in place.
“It’s a lot like what we were doing before,” he said.
Bergeron said that includes mandatory temperature checks upon entry and signed waivers absolving the city of any liability.
Spectators are prohibited, but there are a couple of key differences and both reflect a tightening of earlier state restrictions the city mistakenly believed required them to suspend all ice rentals and close the BOR.
Responding to anecdotal stories from residents who said they have been renting ice at rinks from Burlington to Woodstock, Bergeron said the city investigated how that was possible and came away with the answer.
Bergeron said the city is able to rent ice to people who all live in the same household. It also permits a coach or instructor to rent ice “strictly for training (and) and instructional purposes. Up to 10 people, including the coach, can attend those sessions and while social distancing must be observed people from multiple households are able to attend.
While the digital sign for the Barre Civic Center indicated the BOR was “closed” Saturday morning, the first two-hour rental occurred early Saturday afternoon.
Clay Bell, who coaches hockey for the Barre Youth Sports Association, snapped up that ice time and paid for another two-hour session Monday afternoon.
The price appears to be right. Instead of paying $205 an hour, the new $100 an hour rate acknowledges the limitations associated with following state guidelines while creating a revenue stream to offset the operating costs of having the rink sit idle.
Councilors briefly considered shutting the rink down and calling it a season before learning last week that cost of maintaining ice without generating revenue to help pay for it was far less than they were previously told.
Residents and high school students concerned about the possibility of the BOR being closed insisted that wasn’t necessary and urged the city to explore the possibility of reopening the rink.
It took a couple of days, but by late-Friday afternoon the framework for reopening the rink on a limited basis was in place. On Monday Recreation Director Stephanie Quaranta put the finishing touches on a schedule that will allow ice rentals in hour-long increments through the end of the year.
Though the arena will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Quaranta said, it will otherwise be available to rent between 1:15 and 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday through Dec. 31.
Given uncertainty about whether state guidelines will be tightened or loosened, Quaranta said she’s waiting to allow people to lock down ice time next month, but so far business has been good and may soon get much better. One potential renter expressed interest in up to 13 hours of ice time, and while supply still exceeds demand the calendar is filling up.
Bell took two hours on Saturday, another two on Monday, he’ll be back for two more on Wednesday and on Saturday when the BOR reopens after the holidays.
All but two of the six hours available on Wednesday have been spoken for and 19 hours of ice time have been reserved at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0D48ABA829A5F58-bor through the end of the year.
Scheduling is required 24 hours in advance and the required waivers are available online or at the rink.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.