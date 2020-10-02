BARRE — Deferred due to the arrival of wintry weather last year and slowed by pandemic-related furloughs this summer, “speed tables” are weeks away from being installed on several city streets.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said that will literally be a “jarring” change for motorists who exceed the city’s 25 mph speed limit and even some that don’t might feel “uncomfortable” traversing the elevated asphalt “tables” he expects will be installed early next month.
Ahearn’s plan to pilot the super-sized speed bumps on several city streets slid into this year when snow fell before they could be installed in 2019. The speed tables would have been installed over the summer if the public works crew hadn’t been furloughed in a cost-cutting response to a huge revenue shortfall tied to the COVID-19 crisis.
Complaints about speeding in some neighborhoods have persisted, and if Ahearn was reluctant to proceed with the plan as construction season nears an end, he got the nudge he needed from members of the city’s Transportation Advisory Committee this week.
For the second time in barely a year, the committee blessed a plan to install one of the speed tables on Circle Street. Ahearn suggested the speed table a year ago, along with one he proposed on nearby Ayers Street.
Circle Street resident Pam Tower, said the speeding problem hasn’t solved itself. She urged the committee to address a speeding problem that stems from the fact Circle Street is a shortcut for many looking to avoid downtown traffic to get where they’re going.
“It is a scary road,” she said, of the narrow street that has no crosswalks and no sidewalks.
“You’re at the mercy of the traffic,” she added.
Committee member Michael Hellein said it might behoove the committee at some future date to consider the question of “connectivity” — one that, due to convenience, converts some city streets into “shortcuts for regional traffic.” However, he said, pressing ahead with plans for a speed table, as part of what Ahearn described as a broader experiment, made sense.
The speed table proposed for Circle and Ayers streets would cover two of the main approaches to Spaulding High School. Ahearn predicted it would get the attention of anyone driving faster than the posted speed limit.
The proposed tables would take up most of the roadway. Each would have six-foot approaches on both ends leading up to a 14-foot-long elevated “table” that will be roughly three-and-a-half inches above the road surface..
“It will vigorously rattle your suspension if you’re driving too fast,” he said.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie acknowledged vehicles passing over the speed tables could be a significant source of noise — a potential drawback he said would be monitored as part of the pilot.
Allen Street resident Bernadette Rose said she’d welcome a little noise if it slowed traffic that regularly speeds by her home.
Though Ahearn worried adding Allen Street to his list of season-ending projects could cause people to “rebel” before he had a chance to tweak the traffic calming device in a few select locations, Rose said she’d have his back and the committee was on her side.
The committee voted to add Allen Street to the list, and instructed Ahearn to pursue his suggestion to explore whether the strategic removal of some roadside vegetation could create a “visual cadence” that would alert motorists to how fast they are driving.
The committee opted not to take a position on a proposal that recommend the installation of a sidewalk on Allen Street from Prospect Street to the entrance of the Green Acres housing complex.
It did vote to take no action on a separate suggestion a traffic signal be installed at the intersection of Richardson Road and the Barre-Montpelier Road, as well as a sidewalk along Richardson Road. Absent anyone advocating those projects, committee members agreed they needn’t waste time talking about them.
On Friday, Ahearn confirmed his plans to install “speed tables” on Allen, Ayers, Circle and River streets, while another that has been discussed for Merchant Street would wait until next year.
Ahearn said a portable plastic speed bump will be installed to slow traffic on Park Street in coming weeks, and “bulb-outs” at two Washington Street crosswalks — one at Perry Street and the other at Trow Avenue — will be installed to shorten the crossings before winter.
Ahearn said he is confident there will be time to complete all of those projects early next month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
