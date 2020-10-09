BARRE - Like it or not - and many don’t like it - providing more in-person instruction to students in the Barre Unified Union School District is now a 2021 goal.
Even as other districts around the state are pivoting away from pandemic-inspired schedules that lean heavily on remote learning, the Barre School Board was told Thursday night that isn’t what its “school reopening team” is proposing.
Superintendent David Wells delivered that “prudent recommendation” during a well-attended virtual meeting that drew more than 90 people - many of them parents concerned about a school system they fear could be failing their children.
On a night that featured repeated calls for “transparency” with respect to behind-the-scenes decision-making and concerns about a hybrid learning model several described as woefully “inadequate,” Wells said not to expect any changes between now and the end of the year.
Citing concerns that need to be addressed in order to safely expand a schedule that currently has most students in school two days a week and learning remotely the other three, Wells said the hope is to expand in-person instruction when the second semester starts in January.
The reopening team - a mix of administrators, faculty and staff - has recommended the potential shift to a four-day-a-week in-person schedule start with the district’s first- through fourth-graders after the holidays are over.
That presumes, among other things, that staffing and transportation issues can be ironed out and recently loosened state guidelines aren’t tightened during an approaching cold and flu season.
Based on the data collected by the team, Wells said there doesn’t appear to be a solution that will make everyone happy. Roughly one-third of parents surveyed want to stick with the status quo, another third are interested in more instruction time, and the balance would like to return to the school’s pre-pandemic schedule.
Meanwhile, Wells said roughly one-third - 32% - of the district’s kindergarten through fourth-grade teachers indicated they feel safe adding more students in their classrooms at one time and prepared to maintain safety protocols if there is an increase in in-person student days.
Wells said the team has concerns of its own. That list includes three teaching vacancies at Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Middle School, a district-wide shortage of substitute teachers, a short-staffed maintenance department and buses that are running at capacity in Barre Town.
“That doesn’t mean, full stop, we can’t do this, it means that there are things we need to address,” he said.
Wells’ presentation did little to quell concerns raised by parents - some more frustrated than others - who argued the current system isn’t working.
The session didn’t start out with finger-pointing as Sandra Cameron, a long-time early educator in Barre who now works for the Vermont School Boards Association, praised her former colleagues for their “heroic” efforts before offering the candid assessment of a parent whose high school-aged child is currently receiving only “one synchronous instructional period per class per week.”
“It’s just simply not enough,” Cameron said, suggesting there are ways to address that problem by providing student more online time with teachers.
“That can happen through a screen,” she said, complaining of the absence of “rigor” in the remote learning component at Spaulding High School.
“If we simply can’t be together we need to think of other ways besides worksheets (and) website links,” she said.
Before bumping Wells’ presentation up their lengthy agenda, board member heard from another Barre Town resident, who was the first of many to raise the question of transparency.
Melissa Parker, who has been teaching in-person five days a week in Montpelier since the school year started wondered why her two school-age children - one a seventh-grader and another a high school freshman - weren’t offered that opportunity.
“I’m seeing it first-hand that you can be back in schools full time,” Parker said. “I don’t have a clear understanding why Barre students aren’t.”
Parker didn’t blame teachers, who, she said, had been given an “impossible” assignment. However, she openly worried about the level of learning that is happening - particularly on days when students are learning remotely.
“I know what you’re going through, teachers, I appreciate what you are doing, but something more needs to be done,” she said.
That was before Wells’ presentation. After it, more parents said they were frustrated by what sounded like “excuses” and eager for the district to figure out a way for students to receive more actual instruction and less “remote homework.”
The consensus view of those who spoke was that remote learning hadn’t measurably improved since it was pressed into service during the height of the COVID-19 crisis several months ago.
Barre Town resident Megan Spaulding said that is a big problem in a district that is offering students in-person instruction twice a week and expecting them to learn from home on the other three days.
“We somehow have to give the kids more than two days of instruction,” Spaulding said, suggesting the district’s younger students will struggle mightily to make up for the time they're missing now.
“If we can’t get our students in the building more … what is the plan?” she asked.
Spaulding’s husband, Daniel, said the fact that there doesn’t appear to be one is troubling and he urged school officials to provide specific information about everything from maximum capacity of buses to a detailed breakdown of what other districts that are now modifying their hybrid models are doing. Barre’s model, he said, isn’t working.
“It is inadequate, it is inappropriate and it’s not serving our kids,” he said.
Barre Town resident Jake Larrabee called the district’s approach “shortsighted," echoed calls for more in-person instruction and challenged the claim that size of Barre’s school system was an impediment, when larger districts, like Burlington’s are moving in that direction.
“It’s really disappointing to hear another list of excuses,” he said.
Though child care was a consideration for some, it wasn’t for most. Chris Parker was one of them.
The mother of eighth-grade twins, Parker said she worried her children would arrive at Spaulding High School ill-prepared based on a steady diet of “virtual worksheets” they receive without instruction on the days they aren’t in school.
“I would like to see the quality of education being provided on those days increased,” she said, describing the remote learning experience now being offered as “totally inadequate.”
Citing the public health risk associated with COVID-19, the size of the local school district and concerns flagged by administrators and the reopening team, Board Chairman Paul Malone said any change in the current practice must be carefully considered.
“We’re caught between a rock and hard place,” he said, responding to parents’ complaints.
School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli II endorsed the district’s “take it slow” approach, while School Director Guy Isabelle wondered whether extending the two school days to provide more class time could be considered.
Board members Sonya Spaulding and Gina Akley lamented what they described as a failure to effectively communicate the reasoning behind decisions that have been made.
“I feel a lot of frustration from parents and that’s making me frustrated because I feel like we’re dropping the ball,” Spaulding said, noting the district promised a better remote learning experience and she was troubled by the suggestion it was more of the same.
School Director Victoria Pompei said that districts that opened the year with a schedule similar to Barre’s - including several cited by Wells in his presentation - have all announced plans to incrementally shift to four or five days of in-person instruction between now and Nov. 2.
After requesting an update two weeks ago, Pompei said she was underwhelmed.
“To now see we still have a plan to plan, and two more months until … possible implementation I am incredibly disappointed,” she said. “I honestly don’t even know where to go from here.”
